International Museum Day 2022: How India will celebrate Museum Day on May 18?

ICOM International Museum Day 2022: International Museum Day is observed annually on May 18 to celebrate museums that hold so much information about science, history, and culture. International Council of Museums (ICOM) that declared the international Museum Day says that museums have the power to transform the world around us. International Museum Day 2022 aims to raise awareness about the values of museums as the means of important cultural exchange, development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among people.

International Museum Day 2022 will be celebrated in India via various activities organized by the National Gallery of Modern Art and the National Museum in New Delhi. The programs will highlight India’s rich cultural heritage that are preserved in museums all around the country. The programs will be based on the theme of International Museum Day 2022- Power of Museums.

International Museum Day 2022

International Museum Day was established in the year 1977 with the adoption of a resolution which was adopted at the International Council of Museums (ICOM) General Assembly held in Russia.

International Museum Day was further designated to unify the creative aspirations and the efforts of museum and draw the attention of the world to their activity.

International Museum Day 2022: How India is celebrating Museum Day?

1. The National Museum in Delhi planned several activities from May 16 to May 20 to celebrate International Museum Day 2022. The Museum planned special live performances every evening in the National Museum Auditorium and also offered mixed online and offline activities, designed for both young and adults.

2. On International Museum Day 2022, the National Gallery of Modern Art is also running weeklong programs from May 16 to May 20. To celebrate the day, the Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy will also inaugurate two seminal exhibitions that will focus on the Modern masters of Indian Art titled- Hastantaran and Kshetragya.

3. A series of guided walkthroughs and art workshops based on the art of Amrita Sher-Gil and Jamini Roy will also be hosted by the National Gallery of Modern Art.

4. ‘Night At the Museum’ will also be organized for the underprivileged children in the evening with 3D Projection Mapping on International Museum Day 2022.

International Museum Day 2022: 5 Famous Museums in India

1. National Museum, New Delhi: It was established in 1949 and has a unique collection of luxury train coaches that were used by royalties in India.

2. Salar Jung Museum in Hyderabad: Salar Jung Museum in Hyderabad features collection of textiles, paintings, metallic artifacts, carvings and clocks from all over the world.

3. Indian Museum, Kolkata: Indian Museum in Kolkata is among the oldest in India and is over 200 years old. The museum has a unique collection of Mughal Paintings, armours, ornaments and skeletons.

4. Kohima Museum, Nagaland: This museum in Nagaland showcases the interesting collection culture, traditions and artefacts of the many different tribes of Nagaland.

5. Submarine Museum in Vishakhapatnam: The museum which is managed by retired navy officers showcases Submarines that were used in the 1971 war between India and Pakistan.