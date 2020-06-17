International Yoga Day 2020: Yoga at Home, Yoga with Family Theme Campaign; Video Contest Launched Get Details

International Yoga Day 2020 News: The Ministry of AYUSH has launched the International Yoga Day (IDY) 2020 Theme-based campaign to make people do Yoga at home on 21st June amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The 'Yoga at Home, Yoga with Family' campaign has been launched in line with this year's theme of the Yoga Day, considering the lockdown guidelines, social distancing measures and restrictions imposed worldwide on movement of people.

The International Yoga Day 2020 will be aimed at highlighting the stress-relieving and health-building aspects of Yoga. This year, the International Yoga Day comes when the world is dealing with a health emergency, novel Coronavirus.

What is theme of International Yoga Day 2020?

The theme of International Yoga Day 2020 is Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family, as decided by the United Nations.

What is 'Yoga at Home, Yoga with Family' campaign?

The campaign has been launched by the AYUSH Ministry. Under this, the ministry will organise a trainer-led session on 21st June 2020, the International Yoga Day and will telecast it on Doordarshan at 6:30 AM on June 21 so that people can follow and practice Yoga from their home itself. The campaign will involve Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) programme.

What will happen under 'Yoga at Home, Yoga with Family' campaign?

- Common Yoga Protocol programme will be held under the campaign so that people can follow and perform yoga from their homes in solidarity.

- The Yoga session will be led by a trainer who will train people to perform along and practice Yoga.

- A video contest named 'My Life My Yoga Video Blogging Contest' will be conducted wherein people need to post their short videos of performing Yogasanas.

What is Common Yoga Protocol (CYP)?

The Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) is one of the programmes conducted every year on the occasion of IDY. This 45 minute programme was developed by renowned Yoga gurus and experts that includes Asanas and exercises that can be practiced at home on daily basis. The CYP involves easily doable postures and asanas.

The AYUSH Ministry is asking people to learn the CYP to actively participate in the campaign on 21st June 2020. The Common Yoga Protocol is also being telecasted on DD Bharati daily during 8:00 am to 8:30 am.

How is Yoga beneficial in times of COVID-19?

Amid this crisis situation of COVID-19 outbreak, Yoga can turn out to be helpful in leading to physical as well mental wellbeing of individuals. This is how Yoga can be beneficial in the times of novel Coronavirus:

- Wellbeing of all individuals, Physically & Mentally

- Positive impact on health of all

- Boost immunity

- Stress buster amid this uncertainty and isolation

- Help people in being physically active

When was International Day of Yoga (IDY) proclaimed?

The International Day of Yoga (IDY) is observed every year on June 21 to raise awareness about the benefits of doing Yoga. The Day was proclaimed by the United Nations, UN in December 2014.