IOC congratulates Tokyo 2020 on start of Olympic Torch Relay in Japan

The International Olympic Committee- IOC on March 25, 2021, congratulated the organizing committee of Tokyo 2020 on the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay, in Fukushima, Japan.

The grand start of the Olympic Torch Relay 2020 marks the commencement of the Olympic flame’s journey across all the 47 prefectures of Japan before the flame arrives back in Tokyo for the opening of the much-anticipated games on July 23, 2021.

Thomas Bach, President of IOC while commenting on the start of the Torch Relay stated that earlier today, we all watched with great enthusiasm how the Olympic flame for the games began its journey around Japan. Bach further congratulated the organizing committee of Tokyo 2020 and the people of Japan for this achievement.

.@Tokyo2020’s Olympic Torch Relay concept, "Hope Lights Our Way", reflects the Olympic flame’s symbolism of hope and peace, which is particularly relevant considering the challenges faced both within Japan and across the world in recent times.https://t.co/v3USB1h6gh — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) March 24, 2021

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay:

The Olympic Torch Relay, inspired by the Olympic values of prosperity and peace, will carry the message of Tokyo 2020, ‘hope lights our way’, all over Japan and the world.

The torch will be acknowledging the challenges faced by the society since 2020 and will highlight the significance of unity and solidarity within humankind, showing that the world can become stronger only together.

Olympic Torch Relay 2020: Key Highlights

• The Olympic Torch Relay for Tokyo 2020 started in the J-Village national football training facility in Fukushima.

• The first torchbearers were the Nadeshiko, Japan football team of women who had won the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2011.

• The torchbearer took the flame from the grand start to the 16 years old Owada Asato, the second torchbearer.

• The Olympic Torch will then continue onwards across the host country. It will visit 859 municipalities to its final destination- the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

Olympic Flame received with great enthusiasm:

The start of the flame on March 25, 2021, has come just over a year after the Olympic flame first torched down in Japan, on March 20, 2020, in Miyagi, after being lit in Greece at the Ancient Olympia.

After the postponement of the Olympic Games in 2020 by a year to 2021, the flame found home at Tokyo’s new Olympic Museum. From there it then visited 86 municipalities and 14 prefectures and was welcomed with great enthusiasm by the people of Japan and media wherever it went. It has been estimated that the Olympic Flame received over 62,000 visitors.