IPL 2021: BCCI looking to host suspended 14th IPL edition in September-October window

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly looking at a 25-day window between September 15 and October 15 to complete the suspended 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The remaining matches of the IPL 2021 tournament are likely to be played in the United Arab Emirates. The BCCI is looking to host 31 games in a 25-day window provided that the COVID-19 situation will be under control then.

As per BCCI sources, all plans need to be made keeping the COVID-19 situation in mind but yes, the board is looking to complete this year's IPL edition in the September 15 to October 15 window.

Key Highlights

•The BCCI is expected to hold a special general meeting on May 29, 2021 and the matter will be discussed then.

•The sources further said that bubble to bubble movement will be planned for Team India.

•The Indian cricketers are currently in the UK, preparing to play in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

•The WTC Final will be followed by a five-match Test series against England.

•The final test against England is scheduled to get over at Old Trafford on September 14.

•Hence, the BCCI will look to get the players flown in directly from the UK bubble into IPL team bubbles in UAE to minimise the quarantine period.

Background

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League was suspended indefinitely on May 4, 2021 after few players tested positive for COVID-19 within the bio-bubble amid the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. All foreign players were soon flown safely out of India to their home destinations. The Australian players were flown to the Maldives where they stayed till Australia lifted the travel ban from India.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had said then that the BCCI and the IPL GC had unanimously decided to postpone the 2021 season till further notice, as they did not want to compromise the safety of the players and other officials and staff involved.