IPL Points Table 2021: RCB beats MI in IPL opener by 2 wickets, Check Full Rankings, Team Standings

IPL Points Table 2021: The Royal Challengers Bangalore beat defending Champions Mumbai Indians by two wickets in the opening match of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9, 2021. The team now stands at the top of the IPL Points Table with 2 points.

While, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians gave a tough contest, a 27-ball 48 runs from RCB's AB de Villiers and 52-run third-wicket stand between RCB skipper Virat Kohli (33 off 29) and Glenn Maxwell (39 off 28) helped the team sail through in a nail-biting finish that went up to the last ball.

With the loss, the five-time IPL winners-the Mumbai Indians continued their streak of losing tournament openers. Since 2012, the team is known to make a slow start, generally losing its opening match and then going on to lift the trophy.

IPL Points Table 2021: Check Full Rankings, Team Standings here

No. Team Matches Win Loss Tie Net RR. Points 1 Royal Challengers Bangalore 1 1 0 0 +0.050 2 Chennai Super Kings 0 0 0 0 +0.000 Delhi Capitals 0 0 0 0 +0.000 Sunrisers Hyderabad 0 0 0 0 +0.000 Kolkata Knight Riders 0 0 0 0 +0.000 Rajasthan Royals 0 0 0 0 +0.000 Punjab Kings 0 0 0 0 +0.000 Mumbai Indians 1 0 1 0 -0.050

IPL 2021 Purple Cap

Harshal Patel with five wickets for RCB in the opening match of the IPL 2021 tournament is a frontrunner for the IPL 2021 Purple Cap honour. He played a huge role in restricting Mumbai Indians to 159.

Purple Cap rules: The IPL Purple Cap is given to the leading wicket taker of the IPL season.

IPL 2021 Orange Cap

After the IPL curtain raiser, Mumbai Indians player Chris Lynn is the frontrunner for the Orange Cap with 49 runs off 35 balls and RCB's AB de Villiers is in the second spot for scoring 48 runs off 27 balls.

Orange Cap rules: The IPL Orange Cap given to the leading run-scorer at the end of the IPL season.