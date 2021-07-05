ISRO to help parliamentary panel to implement satellite TV Classrooms for school students

The Indian Space Research Organisation on July 2, 2021, gave its nod to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education to provide technical assistance for the satellite TV classrooms in the country.

The decision will further help in bridging the learning gap due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

ISRO scientists on July 2, 2021, had appeared before the Parliamentary Standing Committee and had made a detailed presentation about the proposed satellite TV classroom for students.

Meanwhile, the scientists from ISRO emphasized that the organization is ready to provide satellite rights to the state to start the satellite TV Classrooms but asked if the ‘States will be willing to use the technology’.

Significance

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education explored the satellite TV Classrooms that will be able to broadcast school-based educational programs.

Students will be able to take advantage of it in the cluster rooms and with this, the issue of smartphone and data connectivity can also be resolved, particularly in the rural areas.

Key Highlights:

• Education Secretaries and the senior officials of 5 states including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Arunachal Pradesh also attended the panel meeting.

• Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have been planning to reopen the classes from 10 am to 12 pm in the coming days, and for this, they have also prepared an SOP.

• Next week, the members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports will be on a five-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir.

• Around 30 members of the panels will take stock of the ground reality of colleges, schools, universities, and sports complexes that are affected because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why India needs Satellite TV Classrooms? Ever since the schools were closed in March 2020 due to the widespread pandemic, there have been reports about the hardships being faced by the students, particularly from the marginalized and rural areas, in trying to get access to online classes. The digital divide eventually leading to the learning gap between underprivileged and privileged students is huge, even though the government tries to bridge this gap through classes on radio, WhatsApp, or other online platforms. Thus, the government planned on establishing satellite TV classrooms which will particularly assist those areas where the students face problems and often misses their online classes.

Background:

Vinay-Sahastrabuddhe-led Parliamentary panel had earlier sought from the scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to provide technical assistance to start the satellite TV classrooms for students who have reported a learning gap in the school syllabus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.