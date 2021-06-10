ISRO to help development projects in Northeast through space technology

The Union Minister Jitendra Singh on June 9, 2021, informed that the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will be assisting the development projects in the Northeast.

The help will be provided by offering the optimum utilization of satellite imaging and other space technology for better accomplishments of infrastructural targets.

Jitendra Singh, while chairing a high-level meeting with the senior officers of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region and the ISRO scientists, stated that six out of eight Northeastern states have already sent their proposals for the execution by ISRO. The remaining two, Assam and Sikkim, will be sending their proposals soon.

The Union Minister said that one of the major highlights of the Central Government has been that the ISRO is no longer confined mainly to the launching of satellites, but has been constantly enlarging its role in the development activities.

#ISRO to offer optimum utilization of Satellite Imaging &other Space Technology applications for better accomplishment of infrastructural/development projects in all the 8 States of #NorthEast. Held a joint meeting of officers of Ministry of Northeast/DoNER & ISRO scientists. pic.twitter.com/5OlDfgWsxH — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) June 9, 2021

ISRO monitoring 67 projects at 221 sites in all eight states:

The Indian Space Research Organisation has already been monitoring and geo-tagging 67 projects at 221 sites in all the eight Northeastern states. It is funded by the NEC and DoNER.

This is also the first of its kind in the whole country where there is an institutionalized involvement of the ISRO in mapping and sharing of the data for the developmental projects. It has the potential to become a model for other states too.

ISRO’s assistance in North East:

• Space technology, in the Northeast region, is now being used in diverse sectors, including railways, agriculture, medical management, roads and bridges, procurement of timely utilization certificates, telemedicine, weather, disaster forecast and management, flood forecast, rain.

• Some of the significant projects on which the work is under progress are the mapping of forest gap areas, identification, and rejuvenation of wetlands and diversion of floodwater, expansion of the land area for the horticulture development, assessment of bamboo resources for livelihood needs.

• The officials from ISRO also informed that seven projects from Arunachal Pradesh in areas such as dam construction and flood mitigation, horticulture, three model villages, and border fencing at zero level are also nearing completion.

NESAC receives proposals from Northeastern states:

The North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC) has received a number of proposals from the Northeast states.

It will be discussing the desirability and feasibility of all projects, one by one with each of the states. Once identified, all such projects are most likely to be funded jointly by NESAC and respective states.

About NESAC:

It is an autonomous organization that comes under the Department of Space. NESAC is located in Shillong and provides dedicated services to the eight states- Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, and Sikkim.

The North Eastern Space Application Center was set up with a vision to play the catalytic role in the development of the region by providing space and technology support on natural resource management, healthcare, infrastructure planning, emergency communication, education, space and atmospheric science research, and disaster management support.