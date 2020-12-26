ISRO to set up Regional Academic Centre for Space at IIT-BHU

The agreement will pave the way for advanced research in the future technology of the Indian space programme.

Dec 26, 2020 12:21 ISTModified On: Dec 26, 2020 12:21 IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) virtually signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT-BHU in Uttar Pradesh to set up a Regional Academic Centre for Space (RAC-S).

According to Director of IIT-BHU, Prof P.K. Jain, the regional academic centre for space act as a major facilitator to promote space technology activities in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Key Highlights 

Through the MoU, IIT-BHU will act as a catalyst for awareness creation, capacity building and research and development activities of ISRO.

The activities of the academic centre will be targetted to maximise the utilisation of research potential, infrastructure and the expertise available at both ISRO and IIT-BHU.

IIT-BHU will be the leader and project monitor of the regional academic centre for space.

The centre will comprise institutes of excellence in science and technology field in the three states. The institutes will be roped in to participate in various research and development activities.

The IIT-BHU will, with the help of the centre, leverage research in space science and space technology, agriculture, space application, telecommunications, water resources and meteorology to design developmental models for effective natural resource management.

Significance

The regional academic centre for space is expected to greatly benefit the Purvanchal and central regions of the country. The centre will facilitate short-term and long-term projects to lead the culture of research and development.

The short-term projects for B. Tech/M. Tech students from the institute or associate institutes will also be included in this sequence.

The centre will also offer long-term research and development projects, which will lead up to the Ph.D. programme.

Besides this, capacity building programmes such as conferences, exhibitions and short courses will also be organised to strengthen the knowledge base in the field.

