Italian researchers claim to be first to neutralise coronavirus through vaccine

Italian researchers claim to have developed the world’s first coronavirus vaccine, which is likely to work on humans. An Italian firm, Takis, is developing the vaccine.

Speaking on the development, Takis CEO Luigi Aurisicchio said that the potential coronavirus vaccine neutralised the virus in human cells for the first time.

He said that this is the most advanced stage of testing of a candidate vaccine created in Italy. The human trials are expected after this summer.

Key Highlights

• The Italian firm stated that according to the Spallanzani Hospital, they are the first in the world so far to have demonstrated neutralisation of the coronavirus through a vaccine. The human trials for the same will begin soon.

• The researchers first experimented with the vaccine on mice that had successfully developed antibodies to block the virus from infecting their cells.

• The researchers observed that the five vaccine candidates generated a large number of antibodies, and selected two that showed the best results.

• All potential coronavirus vaccine candidates are being developed based on the genetic material of DNA protein "spike", which is the molecular tip used by the coronavirus to enter human cells.

• The candidates are injected with the"electroporation" technique, which consists of an intramuscular injection followed by a brief electrical impulse, helping the vaccine to break into the cells and activate the immune system.

• According to the researchers, this makes their vaccine effective for generating functional antibodies against the "spike" protein, especially in the lung cells, which are the most vulnerable to coronavirus.

Other Details

Takis CEO Luigi Aurisicchio stated that they are working hard to create a vaccine that comes fully from Italian research with the use of all-Italian technology, tested in Italy and made available to everyone. However, he noted that they would need the support of national and international institutions and partners to help them speed up the process.

Italy’s total confirmed coronavirus cases have gone up to 2,13,013 as of May 6, which includes 85,231 recoveries and 29,315 fatalities.