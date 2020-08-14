ITBP awards 294 troops for bravery during India-China violent standoff in Eastern Ladakh

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has awarded 294 of its troops with the Director General (DG) commendation for displaying bravery during the recent skirmishes with Chinese troops in Ladakh. This was announced by the border force on August 14, 2020.

The ITBP added saying that recommendations have also been sent to the government for awarding gallantry medals to 21 troops posted in the area.

Key Highlights

• The ITBP in its first official account of the standoff between Indian and Chinese troops revealed how its troops not only effectively used the shield to protect themselves but also responded fiercely to advancing Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops and brought the situation under control.

• The border force has recommended the names of 21 personnel who faced the Chinese troops during the violent face-off and skirmishes in May-June 2020 for gallantry awards.

• Besides this, 294 ITBP personnel were awarded the DG's commendation rolls and insignias by ITBP chief S S Deswal on the eve of the 74th Independence Day.

• The border force stated that the ITBP troops displayed the highest order of professional skills and fought shoulder-to-shoulder and also brought the injured Indian Army troops to the rear.

• According to ITBP, its troops "fought the whole night" in the area and they received minimum casualties while giving a befitting reply to the stone-pelters of the PLA. In some areas, the standoff lasted over almost 17-20 hours continuously.

• The ITBP stated that its troops kept PLA troops at bay due to the high-altitude training and manoeuver experience of the force in the Himalayas. The force further stated that due to the all-out response of the ITBP jawans at almost all fronts, many areas were safeguarded in the hypersensitive zones.

Background

Twenty Indian soldiers martyred in the violent faceoff with the Chinese troops in the eastern Ladakh area on the intervening night of June 15-16.

China accepted that it also suffered causalities during these clashes but it did not give out the exact numbers.