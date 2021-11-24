Jagannath Temple: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lays foundation stone for Puri heritage corridor project

Jagannath Temple Puri: The Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik on November 24, 2021, laid the foundation stone of the ‘Shree Mandira Parikrama’ Project (Heritage Corridor Project) near Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri. After laying the foundation stone, Chief Minister Patnaik said that it is a historic day for all Jagannath Bhakts all over the world and is indeed a sacred day for the people of the state.

The foundation stone for Puri’s Srimandir Parikrama project was laid on the culmination of the three-day-long ‘Mahayajna’ near the boundary wall of Lord Jagannath Temple. The rituals of ‘Mahayajna’ as the ‘Karta’ were performed by ‘Gajapari Maharaj’-the titular king of Puri, considered the first servitor of Lord Jagannath.

Chief Minister Patnaik also felicitated 10 people who donated their ancestral land, adjacent to Jagannath Temple, for the project.

#JaiJagannatha



Today is a historic day for the Jagannatha bhakts from all over the world.



And indeed a sacred day for the people of #Odisha. #PuriHeritageCorridor pic.twitter.com/BJ3y1QLlNo — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) November 24, 2021

Objective

The ambitious Puri Heritage Corridor Project was unveiled in 2019. The project aims at making adequate security provisions and amenities for the devotees to facilitate a smoother darshan of the deities during festivals as well as other special occasions.

Puri Heritage Corridor Project: Key Highlights

• As part of the Puri Heritage Corridor Project, a reception hall to accommodate around 6,000 devotees, ATM counters, a green corridor around the temple, a cloakroom along with separate toilet complexes for devotees, pilgrim information points will be built.

• The work of the Puri Heritage Corridor Project will be executed by a Tata Group Company worth Rs. 331.26 crores within the period of 18 months.

• As a part of the Heritage Corridor Project, the infrastructure of around a 75-meter radius for the shrine from the 12th century will also be developed.

• Places of religious and historical significance such as Badachhata Mutt, Languli Mutt, and Chhauni Mutt will also be revamped in the new Kalingan Style of Architecture.

• The building of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration will be redeveloped, apart from creating a command and control center.

• A seven-lane-wide pathway for the devotees and a separate lane for the devotees will also be created.

Jagannath Temple Open

Jagannath Temple was reopened on August 23, 2021, for the devotees after a gap of about 4 months because of the COVID-19 guidelines.