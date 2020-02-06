Jaipur receives UNESCO World Heritage City certificate

Jaipur as World Heritage City in News: Director-General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay presented the 'World Heritage City' certificate to the Pink City – Jaipur on February 05, 2020. Minister of Urban Development Shanti Dhariwal received this award in a ceremony held at Albert Hall.

The UNESCO team visited the Diwan-i-Aam, Diwan-i-Khas, Sheesh Mahal, Mansingh Mahal, and the Amer Fort. UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay has described Amer Fort as a mesmerizing reminder of the past.

Benefits of a World Heritage City Certificate

The status of World Heritage City boosts domestic and international tourism, strengthens the local economy and also provides employment to the people. The income of the handicrafts and handloom industry also gets the benefits of tourism. The government of India sent a proposal in August 2018 to declare Pink City as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. There are 37 World Heritage Sites in Rajasthan. These include Chittorgarh Fort, Kumbhalgarh, Jaisalmer, Ranthambore, and Gagron Fort among others.

What is World Heritage Site?

UNESCO World Heritage Sites are designated specific locations such as forest areas, mountains, lakes, deserts, monuments, buildings, or cities, etc. These are selected by the World Heritage Sites Committee. This committee oversees these sites with the help of UNESCO.

The objective of this program is to select and preserve such places of the world which are important for humanity in terms of world culture. UNESCO provides financial assistance to such sites under certain circumstances.

Each heritage site is the property of the particular country in which that site is located. But, it is also important for the international community to protect them for the coming generations. UNESCO believes that the entire world community is responsible for its protection. According to the official website of UNESCO, there are six cultural and four natural criteria for the selection of a world heritage site.