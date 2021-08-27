PM Modi to dedicate renovated Jallianwala Bagh Smarak complex, museum galleries to nation on August 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be dedicating the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak to the nation through video conferencing on August 28, 2021.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) released an official statement saying that the Prime Minister will dedicate the renovated monument to the nation at 6.25 pm.

PM Modi will also inaugurate four museum galleries at the Smarak. Several development initiatives undertaken by the government to upgrade the complex will also be showcased on the occasion.

Significance Four Museum galleries have been created through reuse of redundant and underutilised buildings. The galleries will showcase the historical value of events that unfolded in Punjab during that period. The galleries will have a fusion of audio-visual technology, including projection mapping and 3D representation, as well as art and sculptural installations. A 'Sound and Light' show will also be set up, which will showcase the events that took place on the fateful day, April 13, 1919.

Several development initiatives have been undertaken at the complex:

-Several elaborate heritage restoration works have been carried at the Smarak in line with Punjab's local architectural style.

-The Shaheedi well has also been repaired and restored with a redefined superstructure.

-The flame monument, also known as the heart of the Bagh, has also been repaired and restored.

-Waterbody has been rejuvenated as a lily pond

-The pathways have also been made broader for better navigability.

-Besides this, several new and modern amenities have been added, including redefined paths of movement with appropriate signages.

-Illumination of strategic spots

-Landscaping and hardscaping with native plantation

-Installation of audio nodes throughout the garden

-Newer areas have been developed for housing Amar Jyot, Salvation Ground and Flag Mast.

The renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak will be dedicated to the nation in the presence of Union Minister of Culture, Housing and Urban Affairs, Governor of Punjab, Chief Minister of Punjab, Chief Ministers of Haryana, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, Ministers of State for Culture and all Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs from Punjab and members of Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial Trust.