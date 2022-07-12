James Webb Space Telescope First Image: See first deepest infrared image of Early Universe

First Image of James Webb Telescope: US President Joe Biden revealed one of the first images of the early universe taken from the James Webb Space Telescope at a preview event at the White House on July 12, 2022. The first-full set of colour images and data from the James Webb Telescope will be revealed later today by NASA.

The James Webb Space Telescope first image is the deepest and sharpest infrared image of the universe till date going back 13 billion years. It contains the light from galaxies that has taken many billions of years to reach us.

The first image of James Webb Telescope, known as Webb's First Deep Field, is of a galaxy cluster named SMACS 0723. It is overflowing with detail, as it revealed thousands of galaxies, including the faintest objects ever observed in the infrared.

Check first images from James Webb Telescope here

It's here–the deepest, sharpest infrared view of the universe to date: Webb's First Deep Field.



Previewed by @POTUS on July 11, it shows galaxies once invisible to us. The full set of @NASAWebb's first full-color images & data will be revealed July 12: https://t.co/63zxpNDi4I pic.twitter.com/zAr7YoFZ8C — NASA (@NASA) July 11, 2022

James Webb Space Telescope First Image: 7 Things to Know

1. The James Webb Space telescope first photo covers a patch of sky that is approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm’s length by someone on the ground.

2. The first image has been taken by Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), which has brought distant galaxies into sharp focus. It is a composite made from images at different wavelengths, totaling 12.5 hours.

3. The first images from the James Webb Space Telescope achieves depths at infrared wavelengths beyond the Hubble Space Telescope’s deepest fields, which took weeks.

4. The first image shows galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 as it appeared 4.6 billion years ago.

5. The galaxy cluster acts as a gravitational lens, magnifying much more distant galaxies behind it.

6. The distant galaxies have tiny, faint structures that have never been seen before, including star clusters and diffuse features.

7. The James Webb Image is one of the telescope’s first-full color images.

The Big Bang: birth of the Universe.#AFPGraphics on the Big Bang explosion at the origins of the Universe. The James Webb telescope is looking closer back to the Big Bang than ever before - releasing a first image today and more on Tuesday (US time) pic.twitter.com/mI2GdLHaZ1 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 12, 2022

First Images of James Webb Telescope

NASA will one by one release the first images of the universe by James Webb Telescope, the world's largest and most power space telescope ever launched. The telescope will unfold its findings for the first time today. The images will be added to NASA's official website.

Hubble vs James Webb Telescope: Check Difference in Images

HUBBLE vs JWST: Here's the difference. Welcome to a new era of astronomy. pic.twitter.com/ATIOhc2mnQ — Ian Lauer (@ianlauerastro) July 11, 2022

James Webb Telescope

The James Webb Telescope has been developed by NASA in partnership with ESA (European Space Agency) and CSA (Canadian Space Agency).

The James Webb Space Telescope was launched on December 25, 2021 beginning a one-million-mile journey to see 13.5 billion years into the past.

READ ALSO: Cern Large Hadron Collider: Scientists discover three never seen before particles, Particle Zoo 2.0?

READ ALSO: Reverse Zoonosis in Tuberculosis possible?