J&K govt launches online portal to address Kashmiri migrants property grievances – Check details

The Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on September 7, 2021, officially launched an online portal ‘Kashmir Migrants Immovable Properties’ for the registration of complaints by Kashmiri migrants about encroachment, distress sale, or other grievances regarding property in the union territory. The portal was started two weeks ago through a web link. The portal aims to assist Kashmiri migrants to reclaim their properties that they had to leave or were forced to leave.

On August 13, 2021, Sinha had ordered the full implementation of the J&K Migrant Immovable Property Act 1997 for Kashmiri migrants. He issued instructions for the preservation and protection of Kashmiri migrants' immovable properties and the removal of any encroachments from them. The Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction was asked to develop an online portal to facilitate the migrants in applying for a correction of records, removal of encroachment, demarcation, and elimination of any fraud or distress.

Why was an online portal launched for Kashmiri migrants property grievances?

Despite the provisions of the J&K Migrant Immovable Property (Preservation, Protection, and Restraint on Distress Sale) Act 1997, steps to restore rights or prevent distress sales of the properties of Kashmiri migrants were not sufficient. Several Kashmiri migrant families had to leave or were forced to leave behind their properties which were forcefully sold or encroached.

Therefore, the J&K government launched the online portal ‘Kashmir Migrants Immovable Properties’ to allow those Kashmiri migrants who have left J&K to lodge their complaints which will be addressed in a time-bound manner.

The online portal ‘Kashmir Migrants Immovable Properties’ can be visited with http://jkmigrantrelief.nic.in/

As per the government data, there are 44,167 families officially registered as Kashmiri migrant families so far.

J&K’s online portal launched for Kashmiri migrants property grievances – Key highlights

As per reports, the J&K administration has implemented a mechanism that ensures the delegation of powers to the District Commissioners. The DA will ensure there are no cases of illegal encroachment, even when no complaint has been lodged. The laws of 1976 and 1997 have also been amended.

The Kashmiri migrants who left will be required to register on the online portal and state the location of their properties and the year they left. They will also have to mention if properties belonging to them were sold or encroached.

What happens in case of violation of J&K Migrant Immovable Property Act?

The J&K administration has stated that timely action will be taken against those who violate the J&K Migrant Immovable Property Act, along with eviction, custody, and restoration of such properties.