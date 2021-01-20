Joe Biden to be oldest US President to take oath: Know time & full schedule here!

Joe Biden will be sworn in today as the 46th President of the United States. At 78, he will be the oldest US President to take oath. He had turned 78 years old in November 2020.

The President-elect and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in today at the 59th Presidential Inauguration ceremony at the West Front of the US Capitol. The inauguration will take place at the backdrop of an unprecedented health crisis and protests in the US.

Biden had earlier served as the Vice President of the United States during the Obama administration and Kamala Harris had served as a US Senator from California from 2017 to till January 19, 2021, when she resigned from her post.

Starting tomorrow, @JoeBiden and I will work to unify our country, tackle the challenges facing our nation, and renew the promise of America. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 19, 2021

Inauguration Day: Time, Venue and Schedule

The President-Elect and Vice President-Elect will take their oaths of office at noon, followed by an inaugural address in front of the US Capitol in Washington DC, as per the US constitution. Trump’s presidency will come to an end at noon on January 20.

Time: 12pm Eastern Time/ 10.30 pm IST

Venue: US Capitol in Washington DC

Biden bids emotional goodbye to Delaware

Biden also bid an emotional goodbye to his home state of Delaware before departing for Washington on the eve of his inauguration ceremony. He thanked its residents for serving as the launchpad for his decades-long career in public service.

The President-elect said he had just one regret that son Beau Biden, who died in 2015, could not be there for his inauguration.

During his victory speech in his hometown Wilmington in November 2020, Biden had pledged to unite the country as he called it 'a time to heal in America'. He had pledged to be a President who seeks not to divide, but to unify and who doesn't see red states and blue states, only sees the United States.

Lighting ceremony to honour lives lost to COVID-19

Prior to inauguration day, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took part in a lighting ceremony on January 19, 2021 to honour those who lost their lives due to COVID-19 at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. The people across the country were invited to join the ceremony by ringing church bells and lighting building.

Tonight, in Washington, D.C. and across the nation, we came together to honor the over 400,000 Americans we’ve lost to COVID-19. The last year has tested us in unimaginable ways, but now it’s time we begin to heal and overcome — together. pic.twitter.com/DuWhN1xjNO — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 20, 2021

Though we may be physically separated, we, the American people are united in spirit. pic.twitter.com/s5v4KIjbSX — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 20, 2021

Security beefed up around US Capitol

The security has been beefed up in the capitol amid a high level of security concerns following the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021.

Will public be allowed at inauguration?

• In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and US Capitol riots, there will be no huge gathering at the inauguration ceremony.

• The officials plan to reduce in-person celebrations and maintain high levels of security at the event, especially following the attack on the Capitol on January 6.

• The Washington Monument has been closed to the public amid continued threats from groups involved in last week's riots at the Capitol building. Americans from other states have been urged not to travel to Washington DC and to instead participate virtually.

• It was previously expected that less than 1,600 people will be allowed to attend the inauguration while wearing masks and adhering to social distancing guidelines but it could be more strict now.

Trump's farewell address

• US President Donald Trump highlighted his accomplishment as President during his farewell address on January 19, 2021 and offered best wishes to the incoming administration.

• In a 19-minute pre-recorded video, Trump said that as he concludes his term as the 45th president of the United States, he stands proud of all the achievements and thanked his supporters for electing him in 2016, describing it as "an honour beyond description."

• He highlighted some of his biggest achievements including his economic legacy, Abraham Accords peace deals in the Middle East and handling of China. He further condemned the Capitol Hill riots and said that America is a nation of incredible, decent, faithful and peace-loving citizens who all want our country to thrive and flourish.

• The address was released a day ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. However, Trump did not mention Joe Biden by his name during the address.

• Trump had earlier announced that he will not be joining Joe Biden at the inauguration ceremony. It is an age-old custom in the United States for an outgoing president and other former presidents to sit behind the new president, symbolising the peaceful transfer of power.

• Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks before his final departure from Joint Base Andrews in a military-style departure ceremony. Trump will depart the White House South Lawn on Marine One for Joint Base Andrews early in the morning today. US Vice President Mike Pence is not expected to attend President Donald Trump's departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews