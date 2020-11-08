Joe Biden wins US Presidency with 290 electoral votes, to be elected as 46th President of United States

Joe Biden has been chosen as the 46th President of the United States. The Democrat Presidential candidate was announced as the new President-elect after most of US media including CNN and the Associated Press called the US election results in favour of Joe Biden.

Biden has been declared the winner in the main battleground states of Pennsylvania and Arizona, beating incumbent Donald Trump after one of the longest-ever vote counting process.

The new President-elect tweeted saying, "America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not."

Biden's Vice Presidential running mate Kamala Harris tweeted saying that this election is about so much more than Joe Biden or her. She said, "It is about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started."

Incumbent US President Donald Trump, on the other hand, tweeted saying, "I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!"

Trump remains defiant and has vowed to press unfounded claims of vote fraud.

Joe Biden's strongest supporter, former US President Barack Obama tweeted a long note congratulating both Biden and Kamala Harris on their victory. He tweeted, "Congratulations to my friends- Joe Biden and Kamala Harris -our next President and Vice President of the United States."

The 42nd President of the United States, Bill Clinton tweeted saying, "America has spoken and democracy has won. Now we have a President-Elect and Vice President-Elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory!"

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted congratulating Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States and Kamala Harris on her historic achievement. He added saying that the US is their most important ally and he looks forward to working closely together on their shared priorities from climate change to trade and security.

French President, Emmanuel Macron tweeted congratulating Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, saying that the Americans have chosen their President. He added saying that they have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges.

Key Facts

Joe Biden, who will turn 78 at the end of November, will become the oldest president of the United States when he takes the oath in January 2021.

Kamala Harris will become the first woman, first Indian American and first woman of colour to become Vice President of the United States.

Joe Biden: 10 Things You Must Know!

1. Joe Biden's full name is Joseph Robinette Biden Junior. He was raised in Scranton in Pennsylvania and New Castle County in Delaware.

2. Biden had earned his law degree from Syracuse University in 1968 and was elected a New Castle County Councillor in 1970.

3. He had become the sixth-youngest senator in American history when he was elected to the US Senate from Delaware in 1972 and went on to serve till 2009.

4. Overall, he was re-elected to the Senate six times and was the fourth-most senior senator when he resigned to join Barack Obama's Presidential Campaign as his Vice Presidential running mate in 2008.

5. Joe Biden served as the 47th vice president of the United States from 2009 to 2017. Obama and Biden were first elected in 2008 and then re-elected in 2012.

6. He had unsuccessfully run for the Democrat Presidential nomination in 1988 and in 2008.

7. Biden had opposed the Gulf War in 1991 but he had supported the expansion of the NATO alliance into Eastern Europe and its interventions in the Yugoslav Wars of the 1990s.

8. He had been a strong supporter of the 2001 war in Afghanistan saying, "Whatever it takes, we should do it."

9. In 2003, Biden had initially supported the US-led coalition's invasion of Iraq. He had called Saddam Hussein a threat to national security and stated that there was no option but to "eliminate" that threat. He, however, eventually became a critic of the war and viewed his vote and role as a "mistake."

10. Biden had slammed Trump's move of withdrawing the United States from the Paris agreement and had tweeted saying that the choice imperils US security and our ability to own the clean energy future."

Joe Biden's Family

Joe Biden's wife Neilia and their one-year-old daughter Amy were killed in a car accident on December 18, 1972. His sons Beau and Hunter had survived the accident but had suffered a broken leg and a minor skull fracture.

Biden met his second wife Jill Tracy Jacobs in 1975 and married her in New York on June 17, 1977. They have a daughter named Ashley Blazer in 1981. She is currently serving as a social worker.

Beau Biden had grown up to become an Army Judge Advocate and had served in the Iraq War. He had later served as the Attorney General of Delaware. He died of brain cancer in 2015. Biden's other son, Hunter Biden is a Washington attorney and lobbyist.