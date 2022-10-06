Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma appointed as Presiding officer of UAPA Tribunal

The central government has appointed Justice Dinesh Kumar as the presiding officer of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, (UAPA) tribunal. Sharma is the justice of the Delhi High Court and has been appointed as the presiding officer in the matter of Popular Front of India and its associates.

He has been appointed to look after the ban on PFI and its associates for five years. The ban has been implemented after seizing incriminating documents during the search operations at the offices of the outfit and the residences of its office bearers.

Which are the affiliates of PFI?

The affiliates or the associates of the PFI are as follows:

Rehab India Foundation(RIF) All India Imams Council(AIC) Campus Front of India(CFI) National Women’s Front National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO) Junior Front Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala

What is the cause of the ban on PFI?

According to the reports of the National Investigation Agency and the Enforcement Directorate, the PFI has been raising and gathering substantial funds from abroad in a well-organized and structured way. The organization also came to know that the PFI was raising funds abroad and their transfer to India through clandestine and illegal methods.

What do you mean by PFI?

PFI refers to the Popular Front of India. It is an Indian Muslim political organization that interacts in a radical and exclusivist style of Muslim minority politics. The organization was formed to counter Hindutva groups and was banned by the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs under the (UAPA), Unlawful Activities(Prevention) Act on September 28, 2022, for five years.

