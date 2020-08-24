Karnataka gov’t plans to build transit homes for migrant workers

Karnataka government has been planning to build four transit homes for the migrant workers in Bengaluru, each with a capacity to accommodate at least 3,000 workers. These homes aim to provide better living conditions for migrant workers.

The idea of the transit homes has been inspired by the successful ‘Apna Ghar’ project of the Kerala government which provided shelters to state migrants. The need for the transit homes was prompted because of the reverse migration amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The expected cost of each project is Rs. 50 crores. The Karnataka state government planned transit homes will have kitchens for the workers to cook their own meals and the migrants will have to pay a nominal maintenance fee for the stay.

Need for transit homes for the migrants:

The Karnataka State government came up with the idea after seeing the plight of migrant workers during the COVID-19 lockdown.

As labourers live in extremely poor conditions, the government hopes that the transit homes will provide them with safe and affordable accommodation. It will also be a confidence-building measure.

Karnataka, specifically Bengaluru city had experienced large-scale reverse migration of the labourers because of the lockdown. As per the government, the state’s Seva Sindhu Portal had received about 1.1 million applications from the people seeking transportation facilities.

According to the labour department’s estimates, nearly 40% of the migrant workers who went home during the lockdown have returned with the opening of the economic activities.

Karnataka government’s plan for transit homes:

Shivaram Hebbar, Labour Minister confirmed the development and mentioned that the Karnataka state government has identified 20 acres in Yelahanka where the first complex of transit home will come up.

Hebbar added that the officials have been asked to identify land in three other corners of Bengaluru and the plan is to accommodate 12,000-15,000 people in the first phase of the project and then gradually expand the facility.

This is also not the first time that the Karnataka government had planned to build transit homes for the workers. In 2013, the BJP government in the state had come up with a similar proposal but the project did not take off.

As per the senior official at the Labour Department, this time, there is a strong reason for the state government to finally implement the plan.