Kashi Vishwanath corridor: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Dham around 1.20 pm

Kashi Vishwanath Corridor: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer prayers at Kaal Bhiarav temple and Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi at around 12 pm and 1 pm respectively. PM Modi will inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Dham at around 1.20pm and witness Ganga aarti while onboard a Ro-Ro Vessel at around 6pm today.

The Chief Ministers of 12 states and deputy CMs of nine states will be present during the inauguration of the Vishwanath Corridor project that will connect two iconic landmarks in the temple town - the Kashi Vishwanath temple to the Ganga ghats in Varanasi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the Kashi Vishwanath temple will be presented as a new 'Dham' to the nation and world. He added saying, "this 'Dham' will give a new, global identity to Varanasi." The UP CM reviewed preparations and offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple yesterday, ahead of the inauguration of the 'Kashi Vishwanath Dham' by PM Modi.

PM Modi's Twitter handle had posted that 13th December is a landmark day. "The special programme in Kashi, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project will be inaugurated. This will add to Kashi's spiritual vibrancy. I would urge you all to join tomorrow's programme," read the post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath corridor on December 13



Kashi Vishwanath Dham

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate phase 1 of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham today. It has been constructed at a cost of Rs 339 crores.

• Shrikant Mishra, Priest at Kashi Vishwanath temple said, "The city is filled with enthusiasm as the temple is ready to become 'Vishwanath Dham' after years."

• The 'Jyotirling' of Kashi Vishwanath temple is considered to be the most important among other twelve Jyotirlingas. This is why lakhs of devotees come to offer prayers at the temple.

• The temple was only situated at 2,000 metres, but now it has been spread over 50,000 square metres.

• A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated under Phase 1 of the project. They include a variety of facilities to the pilgrims visiting Kashi Vishwanath Temple including Tourist Facilitation Centre, Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Bhogshala, Food Court, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, City Museum, Viewing Gallery among others.

• The project involved purchase and acquisition of over 300 properties around Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple. PM Modi's vision of taking everyone along was the principle that was applied even while conducting negotiations for these acquisitions. The acquisitions led to amicable rehabilitation of around 1400 shopkeepers, tenants and homeowners.

• There is no litigation pending in any court regarding acquisitions or rehabilitation related to the development of the project.

• The Kashi Vishwanath Dham project is now spread over a massive area of about 5 lakh square feet. The earlier premises was limited to just around 3000 square feet. The work on the project has been completed as per the planned schedule despite the COVID pandemic.

Vision The Kashi Vishwanath Dham was conceptualised as a project to create an easily accessible pathway to connect Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple to the banks of the River Ganga. This is to realise PM Modi's vision to facilitate devotees who had to encounter congested streets when they practiced the traditional custom of taking dip in the holy river and collect Gangajal and offer it at the temple. The foundation stone for the project was laid by the Prime Minister himself on March 8, 2019. He also took a keen interest at all stages of the project and held regular briefings, reviews and monitoring session. He constantly gave inputs and insights to improve the project and make it more accessible for pilgrims, especially those with disabilities. The project has been designed to provide easy access for the old age people and those with different abilities with the provision of ramps, escalators and other modern facilities.

Background

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to attend the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi on December 14. The Prime Minister will also participate in a conclave including Chief Ministers of all BJP-ruled states- Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and Deputy CMs from Bihar and Nagaland.