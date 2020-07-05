Rapper Kayne West to run for US President

Kayne West for President: International Rapper and Hip Hop artist, Kayne West announced that he will be running for the post of President of the United States through a tweet on July 4, 2020. Kayne West is married to reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

The 43-year-old musician tweeted saying that we must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. He then announced his candidacy for US Presidential Elections 2020 with the hashtag 2020 Vision.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk endorsed Kanye West's tweet and responded to it by saying, "You have my full support!" West's wife Kim Kardashian also retweeted his tweet with a flag of support.

Kayne West for President? Is this possible?

The US Presidential Elections are scheduled for November 3, 2020. Though both the main parties -the Republic and Democrats have announced their official candidates, nominations are still open in many states. So, yes Kayne West can run for US Presidential Race.

However, a long hurdled path awaits West, as he will have to start his Presidential campaign from scratch now for an election that is scheduled in November, which is very less time. Trump who is seeking re-election, and unopposed Democrat candidate Joe Biden have already started work on their respective Presidential campaigns.

Kayne West will also need to qualify for ballot access across 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as build a new political organization from scratch without the support of any party. There is no clarity yet whether West seriously plans to run for Presidency this year or if he has done any official paperwork for his election bid.

Is this a political agenda?

As per critics and many news reports, Kayne West's bid for US Presidency could be a part of US President Trump's agenda to split up votes of the African American community, which might have otherwise gone to Democrat candidate Joe Biden. West has earlier been vocal about his support for Donald Trump. He along with his wife Kim Kardashian are also known to be close friends of Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner. However, there is no official confirmation for any of these claims.

Background

West has frequently support President Donald Trump's campaign for re-elections in the past. In April, he had said that he will vote for Trump this fall. He had tweeted saying, "I am not going to be told by the people around me and the people that have their agenda that my career is going to be over. Because guess what: I am still here!"

West had also visited the Oval Office in October 2018, sporting a hat that had Trump's famous slogan "Make America Great Again" printed across it and posted saying, "I love this guy right here," while posing with Trump.