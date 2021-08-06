Kerala govt launches COVID-19 Death Information Portal – All you need to know

Kerala Government on August 5, 2021, launched the COVID-19 death information portal in the state to maintain and manage a proper record of the number of deaths due to coronavirus infection.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George during the launch of the portal noted that the State government has launched the COVID-19 death information portal will help in understanding more details about the deaths due to COVID-19.

COVID-19 Death Information Portal in Kerala

•The COVID-19 death information portal will be accessible to both the government agencies and the public in Kerala.

•The public would be able to look up details about their deceased family members, friends, and relatives by entering the name, district, and date of death on the portal.

•The portal will assist the government agencies in verifying the authenticity of the Death Declaration document issued by district medical offices (DMOs).

•Currently, the portal will reflect COVID-19 deaths in the state till July 22, 2021. Any deaths after July 22, 2021, will be updated soon.

Kerala - COVID-19 Tracker

•As of August 5, 2021, Kerala Health Department has reported 22,040 new COVID-19 cases, 20,046 recoveries, and 117 deaths in the past 24 hours.

•Kerala has a total number of 34.7 lakh COVID-19 cases of which recoveries are 32.8 lakh and deaths are 17,211.

•The State has administered a total of 2,13,03,626 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Approximately 41.72 per cent of the Kerala population is vaccinated, as the State government COVID statistics.

6-member team led by NCDC to monitor COVID in Kerala

•The Union Health Ministry on July 29 had announced to depute a 6-members high-level multi-disciplinary team headed by Dr S K Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Kerala to work together with the State Health Authorities in implementing effective public health measures for managing COVID-19 infection in the view of the significantly high number of cases in the State.