Kerala, RDIF to sign agreement for filling Sputnik V vaccine vials

In a bid to set up a unit for filling COVID-19 vaccines vials, the Kerala government will be signing an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the nodal agency for Russia’s Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine.

As per the agreement, a manufacturing plant for Sputnik V will be set up soon in Kerala.

RDIF has expressed interest in the proposal sent by Kerala Government through Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev, said Dr K Ellangovan, Industries Principal Secretary.

Kerala-RDIF to sign agreement for filling Sputnik V vaccines vials

•Two options – one for filling up of vials and second for the Green Field Project in Life Science Park and have been given. There are long-term and short-term projects, Dr Ellangovan stated.

•Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals (KSDPL) will play a major role in the filling up of the vials project.

•Some modifications relating to land allotment are being worked out. Once worked out, bulk of Sputnik V vaccines will be brought in for filling vials.

•Regarding the long-term project, details for setting up the Sputnik V vaccine manufacturing plant in Life Science Park are being worked out.

Manufacturing plant for Sputnik V will be set up soon in Kerala

•The manufacturing plant for the Sputnik V vaccine will be set up at Life Sciences Park, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, subject to RDIF’s approval.

•The Life Sciences Park is an initiative of Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSDIC) is Kerala’s first major step in the field of life sciences.

•The Park comprises research institutions, sci-tech academia, and companies in the field of life sciences, nanotechnology, and biotechnology.