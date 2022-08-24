Kerala to introduce online monitoring of medicines through Drug Management System

Kerala Drug Management System: Kerala Government is planning to launch an online monitoring system for medicines for hospitals. The new Kerala Drug Management System has been conceptualized to ensure better distribution of medicines across state-run hospitals amid allegations of a shortage of medicines in the state. The new online monitoring system for medicines will help track the availability of key medicines at government-run health facilities and also aid in better distribution of drugs across the state.

Health Minister Announces Online Monitoring of Medicines

Kerala Health Minister Veena George has formally announced that the state government is planning to launch an online monitoring system for medicines and drugs for government hospitals. Speaking at an inauguration event for a training workshop on ensuring the availability and distribution of drugs in hospitals; she proposed deployment of Kerala Drug Management System that can help track availability of medicines at government healthfacilities across the state.

Why online monitoring of Medicines?

She said that the online monitoring of medicines will be developed using advanced technology that can help in dealing with thestorage and distribution of medicines. The system will also help identify the need for medicines in different parts of the state and help government procure and provide the same in time.

Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSCL) employees will be able to use the new facility to ensure that drug distribution across the state is monitored. The system will provide real-time data about availability of medicines through software to ensure timely availability live saving drugs for the patients.

Hospitals will also be able to inform KMSCL about the need and availability of the medicines through the system. The system will also enable hospitals and government health facilities to make requests for the provisioning of medicineswhen they are in short supply. She also added that one person be entrusted with the task of coordinating between the Directorate of Health and the Directorate of Medical Education department.