Khelo India Youth Games 2022 Medal Tally: Haryana takes lead with 16 Gold, Maharashtra right behind

Khelo India Youth Games 2022 Registration: The highly-anticipated Khelo India Youth Games 2022 started on June 4 in Panchkula, Haryana. The multi-disciplined sporting event in the country is officially named as Khelo India Youth Games 2021 as the games could not be held last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 4th edition of the Khelo India Youth Games will be held from June 4 to June 13, 2022. Under the games, nearly 85,000 players, coaches, and support staff from across the country will participate. The players from every part of the country will participate in the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 to compete for 1,866 medals- 545 Gold, 545 Silver, and 77g Bronze Medal.

The inaugural Khelo India Youth Games, formerly known as the Khelo India School Games, in 2018 was won by Haryana. The state has also produced multiple Olympics and Asian Games Medallists.

Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Key Details

1. As many as 25 types of sports under Khelo India Youth Games 2022 will be organized at five venues, namely Ambala, Panchkula, Shahabad, Delhi and Chandigarh.

2. With a seating arrangement for 7,000 spectators, Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex in Panchkula, Haryana will be the main venue for Khelo India Youth Games 2022.

3. Five traditional sports have been included in Khelo India Youth Games 2022. It includes Kalaripayattu, Thang-Ta, Gatka, Yogasana and Mallakhamba.

Khelo India Youth Games 2022 Medal Tally

Rank State Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Haryana 16 11 18 45 2 Maharashtra 11 9 9 29 3 Manipur 10 3 1 14 4 Punjab 5 4 4 13 5 Chandigarh 3 2 2 7 6 Tamil Nadu 2 4 2 8 7 Rajasthan 2 1 2 5 8 Andaman & Nicobar 2 1 1 4 9 Assam 1 6 3 10 10 Arunachal Pradesh 1 4 2 7 11 Delhi 1 3 13 17 12 West Bengal 1 3 1 5 13 Uttar Pradesh 1 2 3 6 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1 1 3 5 15 Chhattisgarh 1 1 2 4 16 Goa 1 1 0 2 17 Tripura 1 0 2 3 18 Karnataka 1 0 1 2 19 Kerala 0 2 0 2 20 Jharkhand 0 1 2 3 21 Madhya Pradesh 0 1 2 3 22 Andhra Pradesh 0 1 1 2 23 Gujarat 0 0 1 1 24 Mizoram 0 0 1 1

Khelo India Youth Games 2022

Khelo India Youth Games, formerly known as Khelo India School Games, are the annual national-level multidisciplinary grassroot level games in India. The games are held for two categories, namely under-17 years school students and under-21 college students.

Every year, the best of 1,000 kids are given the annual scholarship of Rs. 5 lakh for 8 years to prepare them for the international events.

