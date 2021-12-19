KL Rahul appointed vice-captain for India's test series against South Africa

KL Rahul was named as the vice-captain for India's upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa by the all-India Senior Selection Committee on December 18, 2021.

The BCCI said in an official release that KL Rahul replaces Rohit Sharma as vice-captain, who was ruled out of the Test series owing to a hamstring injury.

NEWS - KL Rahul named vice-captain of Test team for South Africa series.



KL Rahul replaces Rohit Sharma as vice-captain, who was ruled out of the Test series owing to a hamstring injury.



More details here - https://t.co/7dHbFf74hG #SAvIND | @klrahul11 pic.twitter.com/6pQPTns9C7 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2021

Rohit Sharma had been named as the vice-captain of the Indian test team earlier, replacing Ajinkya Rahane. However, Sharma has been ruled out of India's test series against South Africa due to a hamstring injury that he sustained during a training session.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah informed on December 13 that Rohit Sharma has been ruled out from the test series against South Africa. Priyank Panchal has replaced Rohit Sharma in India's test squad.

Read more: Who is Priyank Panchal?

Why is KL Rahul's appointment significant?

KL Rahul's appointment as the vice-captain marks a sharp rise for the player who had been kept out from the squad for almost two years till India's tour of England in August 2021.

KL Rahul has been in tremendous form this year so far. He, unfortunately, missed India's home Test series against New Zealand due to injury. He will be opening India's batting along with Mayank Agarwal in Rohit Sharma's absence.

India’s Test squad for South Africa tour: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj

India vs South Africa Test Series 2021 schedule