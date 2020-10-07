Kuwaiti Government resigns ahead of general elections in November 2020

The Kuwaiti government, chaired by Prime Minister Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah, on October 6, 2020, submitted its resignation to Emir Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah in the anticipation of general elections in November 2020.

Emir Nawaf has praised the efforts of the Prime Minister as well as his government in fulfilling their obligations. He also affirmed his confidence that the current cabinet will continue to perform its constitutional duties and will also finish arrangements for upcoming legislative elections.

Resignation by Kuwait’s government:

Reportedly, Sheikh Nawaf wanted to avoid the difficulties of forming a new government when the current government will be dissolved ahead of the elections. The resignation from the Kuwaiti government comes whenever lawmaker submits a no-confidence motion against the top government officials.

In September 2020, 10 lawmakers had submitted a no-confidence motion against the deputy PM and interior minister over their COVID response. The last session of Kuwait’s parliament will not be held on October 8, 2020.

Appointment of new Emir:

The resignation from the Kuwaiti government came after the appointment of Sheikh Nawaf as the new emir of Kuwait following the death of Sheikh Sabah al- Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah in the US at 91.

The 83 years old crown prince Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Saba was sworn in as a new emir during a session of the National Assembly amid a 40 days period of national mourning.

The newly appointed Sheikh Nawaf had served as Kuwait’s Defence minister when Iraqi troops attacked the oil-rich state in 1990 under the command of Saddam Hussein. Sheikh Nawaf is popular within the ruling family and has largely maintained a low profile during all these years.

As the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain have opted for a dramatic change in their foreign policy, Kuwait’s policy is expected to remain unchanged during emir Sheikh Nawaf’s reign.