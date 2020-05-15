KVIC issued new guidelines on PM Modi’s ‘vocal for local’ call

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) issued new guidelines on May 13 to speed up the implementation of projects under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘vocal for local’ appeal.

In his appeal, Prime Minister appealed for encouraging the use of local products. With this, KVIC has been gearing up for ‘vocal for local’ and further plans on making KVIC ‘global’.

To achieve the aim, KVIC’s Chairman, Vinai Kumar Saxena has instructed the agencies concerned to scrutinize the applications under PMEGP and to further forward it to the banks for the disbursal of funds within 26 days. The time frame was later brought down to 15 days.

Key Highlights:

• Vinai Kumar Saxena informed that the implementing agencies will be responsible for guiding the applicants in the formulation of proposals as well as must assist them till the loan has been sanctioned.

• He also added that the agencies responsible will follow up with the banks and make sure that the loans have been sanctioned at the earliest.

• As per Saxena, the revised guidelines have come in the wake of PM’s appeal for local production. Easing out the PMEGP process will facilitate the growth of local manufacturing and ensure maximum employment.

• He also added that KVIC has been committed to handhold the upcoming projects under PMEGP.

Revised guidelines by KVIC:

• The monitoring cell at KVIC in Mumbai will be responsible for monitoring the application process on a daily basis while also giving feedback to the implementing agencies.

• The progress report will then be placed for the perusal of the Chairman of KVIC and CEO.

• As per the guidelines, the implementing agencies at the time of application scrutiny must ensure that the applicant has secured 60 out of 100 in their scorecard.

• The agencies must also go over technical feasibility such as manpower, availability of raw material, electricity, and access to the transport to reduce the chances of rejections at the bank level.

• Implementing agencies responsible for the applicants must examine the demand of the proposed products, market study, and strategy, and if there are similar projects in the area.

• The agencies will also ensure that the proposals from the applicants fall under the jurisdiction of selected banks in order to avoid the rejection of the loan.

Steps to boost production:

To boost production, KVIC has decided to set up at least one unit each pertaining to the manufacturing of certain products in each district. The products are-

• N95 masks

• Ventilators or its accessories

• Sanitizers

• PPE kits for medical staff

• Thermal scanner

• Liquid handwash

• Agarbatti

• Soap