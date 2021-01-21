Lasith Malinga retires from franchise cricket, will not play for Mumbai Indians

Sri Lankan bowling legend, Lasith Malinga has decided to retire from franchise cricket. He was a part of the Mumbai Indians franchise in the Indian Premier League.

The speedster had informed his decision to the Mumbai Indians management earlier this month, making himself unavailable for the champion side's retention wish list.

Malinga said that after discussing with family, he decided that now is the right time to retire from all franchise cricket. He said that the Pandemic situation and the restrictions on travel will make it difficult for him given his personal circumstances to participate fully in franchise cricket for the next year.

He added saying that he had discussed the same with Mumbai Indians management in recent days as they prepare for the upcoming auction and they were very supportive and understanding. He thanked the fans, Ambani family and everyone at the Mumbai Indians franchise for wonderful 12 years.

He stated that Mumbai Indians had treated him like family, supporting me 100 per cent in every situation both on and off the field. He said that he will cherish the happy memories of playing for the team and wished the team, coach and the entire MI family all the best for the future.

The Mumbai Indians management respected Lasith Malinga's decision and hence, did not retain him as a part of the franchise's 18-member retention squad that was announced on January 20th.

Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani said "Lasith Malinga has been at the core of Mumbai Indians for 12 years. We respect his decision, even though I would have liked him to be part of our bowling attack for another five years."

He continued by saying that Malinga is an MI legend and that his contributions to the team's journey are invaluable. He added saying that Malinga will always be a part of the MI family and expressed hope that the team will continue to lean on his experience in a non-playing capacity in the future.

Mumbai Indians

• Defending champions Mumbai Indians retained their 18-member core-group on January 20, 2021 and released seven players including Lasith Malinga, Nathan Coulter-Nile and James Pattinson for the

• The franchise won the IPL title in the 2020 season for the record fifth time. They have retained 18 players in their squad and left seven spots open, which will be filled in the mini-auction.

• Mumbai Indians can pick up as many as four foreign players for the 2021 season.

MI's retained 18-member squad: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard,Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar,Aditya Tare (WK),Ishan Kishan (WK), Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary,Suryakumar Yadav,Anukul Roy,Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan and Jayant Yadav.

Released players: Lasith Malinga, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitch McClenaghan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai,

Lasith Malinga's MI journey

• Malinga has been a part of Mumbai Indians IPL franchise since 2008, becoming their leading bowler in terms of wickets taken.

• He had won the Purple Cap award for taking most wickets in the 4th IPL season by picking up 28 wickets in 16 matches.

• He was also the highest wicket taker in 2011 Champions League Twenty20 and won the golden wicket for this performance and won the award for the player of the tournament.

• He was not bought by Mumbai Indians in 2018 IPL Auctions due to his ineffective bowling in the recent past but was named bowling mentor of the team ahead of the season.

• He was bought again by the team for the 2019 Indian Premier League.