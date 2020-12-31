Lewis Hamilton awarded knighthood in UK New Year honours list

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton was awarded knighthood in the United Kingdom New Year Honours list. The award comes after an exceptional run this year, as Hamilton won his seventh world title this year, equaling Michael Schumacher's record.

Hamilton had won his first world title in 2008. He later won six world championships to equal Schumacher's record between 2014 and 2020 ushering in a period of dominance.

He had equaled Schumacher's record after an astounding performance in the Turkish Grand Prix in November 2020, which was also his 10th victory of the season. Hamilton also surpassed Michael Schumacher's all-time record of 91 wins in October 2020, taking his total win tally to 95.

Speaking on Lewis's honour, Formula 1's incoming CEO Stefano Domenicali said in an official statement that Lewis is a true giant of our sport and his influence is huge both in and out of a car.

UK Knighthood

•The UK knighthood and Damehood honour dates back to medieval times and carries the title 'Sir' for men and 'Dame' for women.

•The honour is conferred upon a select few for exceptional achievement and contribution in any given activity.

•Knighthoods and damehoods are traditionally presented with a touch of a sword by the Queen of England, Elizabeth II.

•The previous F1 recipients of the honour including Stirling Moss, Frank Williams, Jackie Stewart, Patrick Head and Jack Brabham.

UK New Year's Honours List: Full List of Winners

Knighthood

Lewis Hamilton

Two-time Oscar-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins

Former attorney general Geoffrey Cox QC

Damehood

Make-up artist Pat McGrath

Angela Eagle, long-time MP for Wallasey in Merseyside

Actress Sheila Hancock

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE): The award recognises outstanding achievement or service to the community.

Singer and DJ Craig David

Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor

Retired footballers Jimmy Greaves and Ron Flowers

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE): The award recognises people whose work has made them known nationally in their chosen area.

Former EastEnders actress Nina Wadia

Screenwriter and Line of Duty producer Jed Mercurio

Actor Toby Jones

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE): The award aims to recognise those who have a prominent but lesser role at the national level or a leading role at the regional level.

Academy Award nominee and actress Lesley Manville