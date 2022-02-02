Lieutenant General PGK Menon appointed as new Military Secretary in Army Headquarters

Lieutenant General PGK Menon has been appointed as the new Military Secretary in the Army Headquarters. He was previously serving as the commander of the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps.

The Military Secretary is one of the Principal Staff Officers of the Chief of Army Staff. The role of the Military Secretary is being responsible for promotions and postings of the entire officer cadre of the Indian Army.

About Lt.Gen PGK Menon

Lieutenant General PGK Menon was appointed as the commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps, known as Fire and Fury Corps in October 2020 amid continued tensions between India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

He had replaced Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh, who had completed his one-year tenure as the commander of the corps.

He took command of the 14 Corps at a critical time when winter was setting in and troops from both India and China were positioned in the forward areas, for the first time since the 1962 India-China War.

The Lieutenant General was actively involved in the deliberations on the Indian Army's response to China. He had led the last round of military talks held between India and China to de-escalate tensions along the border. He had also been a part of the first-ever joint military and the diplomatic-level meeting between India and China on September 21, 2020.

The Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps have a dual task of dealing with China in Ladakh and Pakistan in the Siachen and Drass-Kargil-Batalik sector.

Lt. Gen. Menon was commissioned in the 17th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment. He also served as the colonel commandant of the Sikh Regiment.

He served as the Colonel GS (General Staff) in the 3 Division of the Army in 2008.

He returned to the 14 Corps in 2014 as the Brigadier General Staff in charge of operations.

He also commanded the 71 Division in Eastern Tawang in the Eastern Command as a major general.