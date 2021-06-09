Lok Kalyan Vouchers for COVID-19 vaccines: All you need to know!

The Central Government has been planning to launch non-transferrable Electronic Vouchers through which anyone can help people from the economically weaker sections get vaccinated at the private hospitals, where one needs to pay for the vaccine.

As per the statement by Health Ministry, to promote the spirit of ‘Lok Kalyan’, the use of non-transferable electronic vouchers which can be redeemed at the private centers for vaccination, will be encouraged.

In the latest, the government had announced that it will procure 75% of the vaccines made in India and will distribute them free of the cost, while the private hospitals will have to buy the remaining 25% from the vaccine manufacturers and will have to continue charging the beneficiaries for the shots.

The electronic vouchers will enable people to financially support the vaccination of the economically weaker sections. Read to know more about Lok Kalyan Voucher and how it will work to promote the idea of welfare.

How non-transferrable Lok Kalyan vouchers will work?

As the new policy of the Central Government promises free vaccination for all the eligible adults in the government facilities, the electronic vouchers or Lok Kalyan Vouchers for COVID-19 vaccine will promote the inoculation of an economically weaker section in the private hospitals.

Under this, an individual can buy the voucher online and send it to another person, who then will have to show it at the private vaccination center to get themselves vaccinated.

As the detailed guidelines for the vouchers are not available yet, as per some of the reports, the electronic vouchers will be approved by the Reserve Bank of India.

In what way the Lok Kalyan Vouchers will help?

The reason behind launching non-transferrable electronic vouchers is to promote and encourage the idea of ‘Lok Kalyan’ or people’s welfare.

This will particularly be of assistance to those who want to help and are willing to pay for the vaccination of their driver or maid or anyone who needs to be vaccinated.

Does the beneficiary need to book their slot for vaccination through CoWIN?

It is yet not clear whether the beneficiary with the electronic vouchers can walk straight to the private vaccination centers or if they will need to book an appointment and reserve their slot on CoWIN.

However, since walk-in registrations have been permitted by the government for all ages, it can be expected that prior appointments will not be required.

What does a non-transferrable voucher mean?

Although the Health Ministry is yet to explain in detail the plans of the latest policy, it seems that the electronic non-transferrable vouchers brought against a person’s name cannot be transferred to another individual.

Also, the person buying the voucher must be able to send it to a beneficiary digitally so that they can produce it at the vaccination centers without any paper trail. These vouchers will most probably be downloadable and will have to be scanned at the hospital.

What will be the cost of Lok Kalyan vouchers and when they will be available?

The details of the prices and the availability of the electronic vouchers are not available yet.

When asked about the matter, Dr VK Paul, Chairman of the National Expert Committee on Vaccine administration informed that the scheme is yet to be formulated and it will be done by June 21, 2021. The process on the plan is on.