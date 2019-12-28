LPG bottling plant inaugurated in Odisha

The LPG bottling plant at Balangir, Odisha was recently dedicated to the nation by Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal. This BPCL plant was to be dedicated to the nation by the Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu, but he could not come due to bad weather.

The plant has been built in a record time of 19 months at a cost of Rs 103 crores. The foundation stone of the plant was laid on May 21, 2018, by the then Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Skill Development, Dharmendra Pradhan.

What is LPG bottling plant?

It is a factory where liquid petroleum gas (LPG) is filled into the bottles or cylinders. After that these cylinders go to the various storages or distributors. It can be filled by bulk LPG through tank trucks or a pipeline. The plant receives empty cylinders or new empty cylinders to fill it with LPG.

Benefits

BPCL has set up the plant for Rs 103 crore. The production capacity of the factory is 42 lakh cylinders per year. This will benefit the people of 14 districts of western Odisha. The number of LPG customers in Odisha was 20 lakhs in 2014, now this number has increased to 88 lakhs. BPCL has 21 lakh 59 thousand customers in Odisha. It is expected that the consumption will be increased to the 105 lakh cylinders by the end of 2020.

About BPCL

It is a Maharatna oil and gas company, it functions under the control of the Government of India. This public sector unit was established in 1976, with its headquarters located in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It has two refineries in the country located in Mumbai and Kochi.

