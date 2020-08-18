Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha forms committee for economic revival of Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has announced the constitution of a committee to work out modalities for the economic revival of the union territory. The committee will be extending its support to the business community.

The announcement for the same was made during an interaction with the representatives of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) at the Raj Bhavan auditorium.

The interaction was organised to get first-hand information regarding the issues and problems of the business community of the Union Territory.

Key Highlights

• The committee will make an assessment of the overall economic scenario of J&K and propose fresh measures to ensure economic revival, the extension of power amnesty scheme while taking a holistic view of policy/guidelines for registration, renewal/operation of houseboats.

• The committee will be headed by the advisor to the Lt Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma and will comprise the commissioner secretary of industries and commerce department, financial commissioner of the finance department, secretary of the tourism department and Chairman of J&K Bank as its members.

• The committee will mainly work out modalities for the economic revival of the UT and propose measures for extending the required support to the business community.

• The committee has been given a deadline of submitting its report to the Lt Governor by September 1, so that necessary measures can be initiated in the right direction at the earliest.

Other Details

The J&K Lt Governor issued on-spot direction to extend the last date for availing of benefits under the power amnesty scheme till September 30 after taking into consideration the demands raised by various members of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).

The J&K Lt Governor, while highlighting the important role played by trade and industries in the economic development of a region, stated that more effective measures are in the process to develop a conducive environment for the development and growth of the industrial and business sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Governor was further appraised of all the issues concerning prominent business sectors of J&K by the KCCI delegation led by its President Sheikh Ashiq Hussain including houseboats, tourism, handicrafts sector and also regarding the current situation of young entrepreneurs in the UT.

The KCCI delegation also projected the socio-economic problems faced by the people, especially in the business community due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors.

The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation that a compassionate view would be taken to ensure the redressal of all the issues and demands projected by them.