Lunar Eclipse 2021: Longest lunar eclipse of 21st century, Know Date, Time, Where to watch in India

Lunar Eclipse 2021: The second and last lunar eclipse in 2021 will take place on November 19, 2021 which will be visible from extreme northeastern states such as Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The lunar eclipse on November 19 will be a partial yet the longest lunar eclipse of the 21st century. The first and total lunar eclipse of 2021 dubbed as the Super Blood Moon took place on May 26.

Lunar Eclipse 2021 in India: Date and Time

The partial lunar eclipse in India will occur on November 19, 202. The partial phase of the lunar eclipse will last for a total of 6 hours and 1 minute. It will start at around 11.30 am IST and end at 5.33 pm IST. As per the Hindu calendar, November 19 will also mark Kartik Purnima.

Lunar Eclipse 2021: Where to watch in India

The ending of the partial lunar eclipse will be visible from extreme northeastern states in India such as Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The total lunar eclipse also known as Beaver Moon will be visible from the US, Northern Europe, Australia, East Asia, and the Pacific Ocean region from 1.02 am EST to 6.03 am EST.

People can watch the live stream of the eclipse event on NASA's live stream.

When is the lunar eclipse 2022 in India?

The next lunar eclipse in India will occur on November 8, 2022. It will be a total lunar eclipse.

What is partial lunar eclipse?

A partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a part of the Moon comes under the umbral shadow of Earth. In other words, a partial lunar eclipse is when the Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon but the three celestial bodies do not align in a straight line. Whereas during a total lunar eclipse, the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon in an alignment on a full moon day.

In the 21st century, the Earth will be witnessing a total of 228 lunar eclipses. As per the US space agency NASA, only a maximum of three lunar eclipses can occur in a year.

List of Eclipse in 2021 in India

In 2021, India will witness four eclipses (two lunar and two solar eclipses).

Lunar Eclipse in 2021 India

May 26, 2021: Total Lunar Eclipse

November 19, 2021: Partial Lunar Eclipse

Solar Eclipse in 2021 India

June 10, 2021: Annual Solar Eclipse

December 4, 2021: Total Solar Eclipse