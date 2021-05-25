Lunar Eclipse 2021: Super Blood Moon of 26th May, Know Date, Time and Other Important Facts Here

Lunar Eclipse 2021 | Super Blood Moon 2021: After a gap of two year, a Total Lunar Eclipse will be visible on 26th May 2021. The rare celestial event is a big favourite among skygazers across the world as it would also include Super Blood Moon in which the moon turns completely red. The Super Blood Moon which will occur as part of the Total Lunar Eclipse 2021 and on Wednesday, the moon will appear slightly reddish-orange in colour. Also, because it is full moon, the earth’s natural satellite will appear as quite bit as compared to normal days.

Want to know more about Lunar Eclipse 2021 and Super Blood Moon 2021? Read On!

When will Lunar Eclipse Happen?

The Total Lunar Eclipse 2021 will take place on 26th May 2021. The partial phase of the eclipse will begin on the afternoon of May 26 at 3:15 pm IST and end at at 6:23 pm IST. The total phase will begin at 4:39 pm IST and end at 4:58 pm IST. Prior to this, a total lunar eclipse took place was in January 21, 2019.

Will Lunar Eclipse 2021 be visible from India?

As per the details available right now, People in India, South Asia, East Asia, Australia, and much of North America, South America, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean and Antarctica will be able to see the eclipse on the day.

When it comes to India, a partial lunar eclipse will be visible to people just after moonrise in the north-eastern states. Apart from this, some parts of West Bengal and some coastal parts of Odisha and Andaman & Nicobar Islands may also witness the Total Lunar Eclipse 2021. However, Cyclone Yash is also expected to strike the north-eastern coast of Odisha and West Bengal, which may hamper the visibility of Super Blood Moon 2021.

A lunar #eclipse is sometimes called a "blood moon," but the actual source of the red color is quite gentle: it's light filtered through all the sunrises and sunsets on Earth. Here's our video guide to #LunarEclipse2021 and how to see it on May 26: https://t.co/sDNOcwAxcF pic.twitter.com/cNYkKLCPho — NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) May 24, 2021

What is Blood Moon?

As her details available on NASA wesbsite a Blood Moon appears in the sky when the rays or sun or the sunlight bends and scatters as it passes through Earth’s atmosphere before hitting the Moon’s surface. Because of this scatted, bent sunlight, the eclipse moon is lit-up in shade of orange or red colour. As per scientists, the more dust there is in earth’s atmosphere the redder the moon would appear during a Lunar Eclipse.

What is Super Moon?

A Super Moon occurs when moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit and that makes it look larger than usual. Super Blood Moon is when where the moon appears reddish orange in colour and really big as well during a lunar eclipse.

What is a Total Lunar Eclipse?

While most would be familiar with what a lunar eclipse is, it is always better to revise some Class 6 geography before such a major and rare celestial event. A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon, blocking the sunrays from reaching moon directly. On the day of Lunar Eclipse, the Moon is completely covered by Earth’s shadow.