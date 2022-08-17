Made in India Anti-Personnel Mine ‘Nipun’, LCA Boats and F-INSAS, Other Indigenously Developed Weapons Systems handed to the Indian Army

Made in India Nipun, F-INSAS: Union Defence Minster Rajnath Singh handed over new anti-personnel mine Nipun and Futuristic Infantry Soldier as a System (F-INSAS) to the Indian Army. Both weapons systems have been developed indigenously by Indian firms under the Make in India campaign. Apart from these two systems, Defence Minister also inducted Landing Craft Attack Robust landing boats specially developed for operations in Pangong lake, Remotely-piloted aerial systems (RPAS), quick-reaction fighting vehicles, commander thermal imaging sights for T-90 main-battle tanks, among a dozen indigenously-developed equipment and systems for the Army.

These include Future Infantry Soldier as a System (F-INSAS),New Generation Anti Personnel Mine Nipun, Upgraded sights system for tanks, high mobility Infantry Protected Vehicles & Assault Boats & other. pic.twitter.com/bJiEjhskDo — DefenceAtNews (@defenceattnews) August 16, 2022

During the induction ceremony, Army’s F-INSAS soldier gave a briefing to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh about the new weapon systems and aids that are being developed for the Indian army as part of Make in India. This included the AK-203 assault rifle, which will be manufactured in Amethi as part of the joint venture between Indian and Russian entities.

Indigenisation of Weapons System for Armed Forces

Under the PM Modi’s visionary Make in India campaign, the Armed forces have been developing multiple weapons systems locally. The indigenization of weapons systems for Indian Armed Forces is part of the Make in India campaign and will promote self-reliance and self-sustenance for the country. Speaking at the ceremony, Lt Gen Harpal Singh, Engineer-in-Chief, Indian Army said that "Different policy decisions have been taken by the Government of India to help promote indigenisation of weapon systems for the Armed Forces.”

Speaking at the ceremony, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the indigenously developed weapons systems “will enhance the Army’s operational preparedness. This is a shining example of the country’s growing self-reliance prowess, in partnership with the private sector and other institutions,”

#WATCH Indian Army’s Futuristic Infantry Soldier as a System (F-INSAS) soldier gives a briefing to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his new weapon systems and aids including the AK-203 assault rifle#Delhipic.twitter.com/66aVvIfqHL — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

A Glance at India’s Indigenously Developed Weapons Systems

Landing Craft Assault (LCA): Developed specially by DRDO to enable Indian Army to carry out patrolling in Pangong Tso in Ladakh. The new boats have been developed with a new robust design that helps them be more versatile and overcome the limitations of launch, speed and capacity. This makes them ideal to be used in Eastern Ladakh sector as boats there need to operate across water obstacles.

Infantry-Protected Mobility Vehicles: The infantry-protected mobility vehicles and quick-reaction fighting vehicles have been developed by the armed forces to ensure quicker deployment and higher mobility for the troop movements across treacherous terrain in Eastern Ladakh Region. High Mobility coupled with enhanced fire power and additional protection will enable the vehicles to create moral ascendency on our northern borders.

F-INSAS: Conceived over a decade ago, the Future Infantry Soldier As A System (F-INSAS) will equip soldiers with three primary sub-systems i.e.,

Russian-origin AK-203 assault rifles, which will be equipped with day and night holographic and reflex sights mounted on the weapons and helmets. This will provide a 360 degree visibility and accuracy in operations. This will be coupled with Multimodal Hand Grenades and Multi-purpose Knives.

Specially designed helmet and bullet-proof jackets

Communication and Surveillance System

Nipun Mines: Nipun are anti-personnelmines have been developed to be more potent and effective” than the existing ones.They are meant to act as the first line of defence against infiltrators and enemy infantry and are to be used against humans, as against anti-tank mines that are aimed at heavy vehicles.