Madhya Pradesh Government launches ‘Yuva Shakti Corona Mukti Abhiyan’

The Government of Madhya Pradesh has launched ‘Yuva Shakti Corona Mukti Abhiyan’ to make the people of the state aware of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It translates to free from Corona with the help of the youth power campaign.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the campaign has been launched by the higher education and the technical education department of the state in collaboration with the public healthcare and family welfare department.

To prepare for the campaign, Principal Secretary, Higher Education, Anupam Ranjan; Secretary, Technical Education, Mukesh Gupta; State-level officials of the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) and UNICEF provided training to the lead colleges of all the districts, and to the principles of polytechnics, engineering colleges, and to the district vaccination officers.

Yuva Shakti Corona Mukti Abhiyan: What will happen under the campaign?

• The teachers and about 16 lakh students of the Government colleges of higher and technical education will be given training in ‘COVID friendly behaviour and vaccination’. The people will be made aware of them through these students.

• Under the launched campaign, students in colleges in small groups will be given information and details about the significance of COVID-friendly behaviour and vaccination.

• These trained students will further disseminate the information to their families and the people in the surrounding areas about the benefits of vaccination and the prevention of Corona.

• A mobile app has also been developed for the effective real-time online monitoring of the campaign. Through the app, day to day activities and progress of the ‘Yuva Shakti Corona Mukti’ campaign will be reviewed.

COVID-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh:

The state is now on number 26 in the country in terms of Corona infection. In the past 24 hours, only 274 cases of Corona infection have been reported in the state so far.

There is not a single reported case in twenty districts and infections are in two digits only in Indore, Bhopal, and Jabalpur. Around 80,000 tests conducted in the state on the daily basis and the recovery rate has now reached 98.3%.