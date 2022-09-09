Maitree Super Thermal Power Project: PM Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina jointly unveils Unit 1
Maitree Super Thermal Power Project: PM Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have jointly unveiled Unit-I of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Project. Bangladesh PM is one a four-day visit to India and has signed seven Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) to boost ties between the two countries.
Maitree Super Thermal Power Project: PM Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have jointly unveiled the Maitree Super Thermal Power Project. The Maitree Super Thermal Power Project is a 1320MW supercritical coal-fired thermal power plant which has been set up at Rampal, Khulna. The project has been developed under the concessional financing scheme which has been offered by India to its neighbour.
Powering the India-Bangladesh partnership!— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 6, 2022
PM @narendramodi and PM Sheikh Hasina jointly unveiled Unit-I of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Project.
Being constructed under India’s concessional financing scheme, the Project will add 1320 MW to Bangladesh’s National Grid. pic.twitter.com/7eXXMOi6ny
Bangladesh PM is one a four-day visit to India. During her visit, India and Bangladesh have signed seven Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) to boost ties between the two countries. The MoUs signed between both neighbours cover water sharing, railways, space, science and judiciary and other allied fields.
Maitree Super Thermal Power Project - Key Highlights
- Location: Maitree Super Thermal Power Project is being constructed at Rampal in Bagerhat district of Khulna division of Bangladesh.
- Capacity: The newly unveiled power plant is thermal in nature and is powered by coal. It has operational capacity of 1320 (2×660) MW.
- Funding: The project has been built under India’s concessional financing scheme at an approximate cost of USD 2 Billion.
- Partners: The project has developed by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)for Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Private Limited (BIFPCL).
- Operationalization: Following the unveiling of Unit 1 of the power plant, its commercial operations will begin from early October 2022. On similar lines, Unit 2 of the thermal power plant known as the Rampal coal-fired power project, will be commissioned next year
- Size of the Plant: After both the units of the power plant are made operational, the Maitree Super Thermal Power Project will get the status of being the largest power plant in Bangladesh.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS