Maitree Super Thermal Power Project: PM Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina jointly unveils Unit 1

Maitree Super Thermal Power Project: PM Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have jointly unveiled the Maitree Super Thermal Power Project. The Maitree Super Thermal Power Project is a 1320MW supercritical coal-fired thermal power plant which has been set up at Rampal, Khulna. The project has been developed under the concessional financing scheme which has been offered by India to its neighbour.

Powering the India-Bangladesh partnership!



PM @narendramodi and PM Sheikh Hasina jointly unveiled Unit-I of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Project.



Being constructed under India’s concessional financing scheme, the Project will add 1320 MW to Bangladesh’s National Grid. pic.twitter.com/7eXXMOi6ny — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 6, 2022

Bangladesh PM is one a four-day visit to India. During her visit, India and Bangladesh have signed seven Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) to boost ties between the two countries. The MoUs signed between both neighbours cover water sharing, railways, space, science and judiciary and other allied fields.

Maitree Super Thermal Power Project - Key Highlights