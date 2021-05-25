Mali’s military detains President, Prime Minister and Defence Minister

Military officers in Mali arrested the President, Prime Minister, and Defence Minister of the country’s interim government on May 24, 2021, fueling the political instability in the country.

Mali President Bah Ndaw, Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, and Defence Minister Souleymane Doucoure of the interim government were arrested in Kati outside the capital Bamako after two members of the military lost their place during a government reshuffle.

UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) has demanded an immediate and unconditional release of the President and Prime Minister. The MINUSMA further demanded the military to keep the integrity of detained leaders.

MINUSMA informed it is in close contact with the AU (African Union) and ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) within the framework of the local transition monitoring committee.

The UN, ECOWAS, European Union, African Union said in a joint statement that a delegation from ECOWAS will visit Bamako on May 25, 2021, to resolve the situation of an ‘attempted coup’.

Just days before their detentions, Mali’s PM Moctar Ouane was reinstated on May 20, 2021, by President Bah N’Daw to form a new interim government to look after the 18-month transition period until the new elections in 2022 to restore Mali’s condition.

Mali's Military Mutiny

Military Mutiny in Mali dates to 2012 when military officers ousted President Amadou Toumani Touré for his way of handling the Tuareg insurgency in Northern Mali.

Following Touré’s resignation, Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta was elected as the President of Mali but the military mutiny soldiers detained him as well in 2020 which forced him to resign.

Moctar Ouane then became the Prime Minister of Mali in September 2020 after the elected President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita announced his resignation in August 2020 when Keita and his then Prime Minister Boubou Cisse were reportedly arrested by the mutiny soldiers.