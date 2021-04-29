Manoj Das, eminent Odia and English author, passes away at 87

Manoj Das, a prolific Indian author who wrote in Odia and English language passed away on April 27, 2021, at the age of 87 due to age-related ailments.

Manoj Das, a bilingual writer, and a columnist were conferred with Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2020 for his contributions in the field of education and philosophy.

Aurobindo Ashram's sources while sharing the news of Manoj Das’s demise also stated that he was a fearless writer on various social issues.

While describing his death as a great loss to the world of literature, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan stated that he bought fame and pride to Puducherry in the area of education as well as literature.

On Das’s demise, PM Modi took to Twitter and stated that Manoj Das distinguished himself as a popular columnist, noted educationist, and prolific writer. PM Modi recognized Das’s contribution to English and Odia literature and stated that he was a leading exponent of Sri Aurobindo’s philosophy.

Shri Manoj Das distinguished himself as a noted educationist, popular columnist and prolific writer. He made rich contributions to English and Odia literature. He was a leading exponent of Sri Aurobindo's philosophy. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed his condolences through Twitter and stated that the passing of Manoj Das is a huge loss to the world of English and Odia writing.

The passing of Manoj Das is a huge loss to the world of Odia & English writing. His towering stature as a fiction writer, his simplicity & spirituality gave him a unique identity. A Padma Bhushan, he was given many prestigious awards. My condolences to his family and admirers. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 28, 2021

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik also took to Twitter to express his condolences and mentioned that his demise has left an indelible mark in the field of literature and has left a void that can never be filled.

Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of legendary litterateur #ManojDas. Shri Das has left an indelible mark in the field of literature with his vast variety of immortal works and left a void which can never be filled. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 27, 2021

Manoj Das: An eminent Odia and English Writer

• Manoj Das started writing at a very stage in his life. He published his first book of poetry ‘Satavdira Artananda’ in Odia when he was just in High school.

• After that, he launched a literary magazine as well as a collection of short stories.

• Das continued writing during his college days and also published a novel Jeebanara Swada, a collection of poems Padadhawani, and a collection of Short stories Vishakanyar Kahani.

• His search for mysticism motivated him to become an inmate of Sri Aurobindo Ashram in Puducherry and since 1963, he has been a professor of Philosophy and English Literature there.

• Manoj Das also received the first Aurobindo Puraskar. He was honored for his research on the lesser-known facts of India’s freedom struggle led by Aurobindo.

• Manoj Das was also honored with the Sahitya Akademi Award fellowship.