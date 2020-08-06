Manoj Sinha appointed as new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir

Manoj Sinha was appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on August 6, 2020 by President Ram Nath Kovind. Sinha will be replacing Girish Chandra Murmu who resigned on August 5, 2020.

An official communique from the President of India read that the resignation of Murmu has been accepted. It further stated that the The President is pleased to appoint Manoj Sinha as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office in place of Girish Chandra Murmu.

GC Murmu is rumoured to be the next Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.

Significance

Manoj Sinha has been appointed as the next Lieutenant Governor with the aim of reaching out to the people of Jammu and Kashmir with a soft political touch. He is the first political leader to take charge as the LG of the Union Territory. Sinha is a senior BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh.

About Manoj Sinha

• Manoj Sinha is an Indian politician, who served as a member of the Lok Sabha three times from Ghazipur parliamentary constituency in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

• His political career began when he was elected as the president of Banaras Hindu University Students Union in 1982. He was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1996 then 1999 and for the third time in 2014, when the BJP had swept the Lok Sabha Elections.

• He had also served as the Minister of State for Railways in 2014 and in July 2016, during a cabinet reshuffle, he was also made the Minister of State (independent charge) for Communications.

• Sinha is recognised for his strong ability to connect with the masses, especially at the rural level along with being a firm administrator.

• His name was among the top contenders for the post of Chief Minister when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had registered a stunning victory in Uttar Pradesh in 2017.

Background

Manoj Sinha had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections as well but he lost to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) strongman Afzal Ansari. He was one of the best performing MPs in the 13th Lok Sabha in 1999. He is also known to be one of the most honest MPs.