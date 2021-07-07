Matsya Setu app: Online Course Mobile App launched for fish farmers: Know all about it!

Union Minister for Fisheries & Animal Husbandry Giriraj Singh launched an Online Course Mobile App “Matsya Setu” for fish farmers on July 6, 2021.

The mobile app has been developed by the ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (ICAR-CIFA), Bhubaneswar with funding support from the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), Hyderabad.



The online course app mainly aims to educate the fish farmers in the country with the latest freshwater aquaculture technologies.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Giriraj Singh stated that capacity building of fish farmers is a very vital part of spearheading the Technology-led Aquaculture Development in the country. He emphasized that training should be provided on various activities including ornamental fisheries, module on feed preparation, post-harvest value addition and seaweed culture. He also stressed on including inputs of successful farmers while providing training.

Matsya Setu App: All you need to know!

• The Matsya Setu app will offer species-wise or subject-wise self-learning online course modules.

• The self-learning modules will have renowned aquaculture experts explain the basic concepts and conduct practical demonstrations on breeding, seed production and grow-out culture of commercially important fishes such as catfish, carp, scampi, murrel, ornamental fish and pearl farming.

• The online course also includes better management practices that should be followed to maintain soil and water quality and feeding and health management in aquaculture operations.

• The modules have been divided into small video chapters for the convenience of the farmers. It also has additional learning materials.

• The app also offers quiz/test options for self-assessment to enhance the learning experience of the farmers.

• After the successful completion of each course module, the farmers will get an autogenerated e-certificate.

• Farmers can also clear their doubts and get specific advisories from the experts through the app.

Significance

The mobile app will help the fish farmers in learning about advanced technologies and Better Management Practices at their convenience. This will in turn influence the adoption of scientific methods in fish farming, enhance productivity and improve income.

The app will also be an important tool to disseminate the latest information on different schemes among the fish farmers and assist them in doing business.