Meet Afghanistan’s New Rulers – From Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar to Sirajuddin Haqqani - Know Who’s who of Taliban

Twenty years after it was driven out, the Taliban has returned to power in Afghanistan following the capture of Kabul after Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani fled to Tajikistan on August 16, 2021. The Taliban declared that the war is over after they entered the capital and took hold over the presidential palace.

Ashraf Ghani reiterated in his first appearance since leaving Kabul that he had left in order to spare the country more bloodshed. He said in a recorded message that he had no intention of staying in exile and was in talks to return home.

Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani says he will 'speak to the nation', reports AFP news agency — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2021

While there is an attempt to start negotiations between the Taliban leadership and top Afghan officials, the Taliban is seeking to build a new government and create an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan like it had done under its rule when it was in power previously from 1996-2001.

Know the Taliban leaders who are likely to be a part of the new Afghan government:

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is likely to be the new head of the Taliban government in Afghanistan. He is the number 2 leader of the Taliban movement and in charge of their political wing. He had participated in the first press conference of the new regime earlier this week.

Mullah Baradar is the co-founder of the Taliban along with Mullah Muhammad Omar, the main founder of the Taliban movement.

Maulvi Haibatullah Akhundzada

Maulvi Haibatullah Akhundzada is the supreme leader of the Taliban since 2016. He, however, may not take up a direct position in the Taliban government. He could though be a likely choice for an Iranian-style Supreme Leader if such a post is made.

Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob

Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob is the 31-year-old son of Mullah Omar, the main founder of the Taliban. Yaqoob is the operational head of the military wing of the Taliban. He is likely to play an important figure in the new government.

Mullah Khairullah Khairkhwa

Mullah Khairullah Khairkhwa was the interior minister in the previous Taliban regime.

Mullah Mohammad Fazl

Mullah Mohammad Fazl was the deputy defence minister in the previous Taliban regime.

Both Mullah Khairullah Khairkhwa and Mullah Mohammad Fazl were among the five Guantanamo Bay detainees who were captured after the Taliban were ousted and were released in May 2014 in exchange for the US soldier Bowe Berghdal, who was captured by the Haqqani network.

Sirajuddin Haqqani

Sirajuddin Haqqani is the son of Jalalauddin Haqqani and leader of Haqqani netwrok. He has played a significant role in the Taliban's recent military push. He could be a part of the new Taliban regime. Sirajuddin Haqqani's father has been a designated terrorist under UNSC resolution 1272 since 2007.

The Haqqani network is a militant organisation that is reportedly allied with the Taliban. It is said to have links to the al-Qaeda.

Zabiullah Mujahid

Zabiullah Mujahid is the chief spokesperson of the Taliban.

Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai

Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai was one of the chief negotiators on behalf of the Taliban in Doha. He had also led the Taliban's talks with the United States.

Anas Haqqani

Anas Haqqani is the youngest Haqqani brother and the public face of the Haqqani network. He had led the Taliban delegation on August 18, 2021 in a meeting with former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai and officials of the deposed Ashraf Ghani government for negotiations about government formation.

Abdullah Abdullah

Abdullah Abdullah had led the High Peace Council of in the previous Taliban government. He along with former mujahideen leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar was also present during negotiations with former Afghan officials.