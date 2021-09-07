Mehbooba Mufti claims to be placed under house arrest: Know full details here 

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti claimed on September 7, 2021 that she has been placed under house arrest. The PDP leader tweeted saying that the situation is far from normal in Kashmir

Mehbooba Mufti's tweet read, "GOI expresses concern for the rights of Afghan people but wilfully denies the same to Kashmiris. Ive been placed under house arrest today because according to admin the situation is far from normal in Kashmir. This exposes their fake claims of normalcy."

Her tweet comes after security restrictions were reimposed in the Valley after the death of separatist hardliner Syed Ali Shah Geelani last week. Mobile services were also suspended but were restored two days later. However, a police official said that the curbs on mobile internet and restrictions on the movement of people in the Kashmir valley would continue.

The former J&K CM had earlier tweeted slamming the government's claims that the people of J&K now enjoy equal rights. She said that it is a barefaced lie as truth is that even their basic human rights dead or alive are suspended with pervasive impunity.

She tweeted saying, "Having turned Kashmir into an open air prison, now even the dead aren’t spared.A family isn’t allowed to mourn & bid a final farewell as per their wishes. Booking Geelani sahab’s family under UAPA shows GOI’s deep rooted paranoia & ruthlessness.This is New India’s Naya Kashmir."

Syed Ali Shah Geelani was laid to rest near his home in Srinagar, where soldiers patrolled the streets to forestall any large-scale protests and gatherings at mosques. Several troops were deployed in sensitive areas and many roads were barricaded to prevent any sort of violence and yet incidences of violence were reported from many places.

Who was Syed Ali Shah Geelani?

Syed Ali Shah Geelani was one of Kashmir's most senior political leaders. He was a pro-Pakistan separatist leader. He had led a hardline faction of separatist groups- All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), which rejected Indian rule and sought to merge Kashmir with Pakistan.

He had served as the Member of the Legislative Assembly from Sopore constituency three times in 1972, 1977 and in 1987. He had been elected on a Jamaat-e-Islami ticket. The elderly politician had been ailing for years.

He had since long rejected any dialogue with the Indian government over the future of the region.