Mehbooba Mufti likely to be released from preventive detention today

Former J&K Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti is likely to be released from preventive detention today, on March 25, 2020. The PDP leader will be released after almost eight months of preventive detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Mufti was placed under detention on August 5, 2019 when Article 370 was revoked in Jammu and Kashmir, withdrawing its special status. Two other former J&K Chief Ministers- Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah were also placed under preventive detention along with Mufti.

Farooq Abdullah’s preventive detention order was revoked by the Jammu and Kashmir administration on March 5, 2020, while Omar Abdullah was released on March 24, 2020. After his release,

Omar Abdullah urged the government to release other politicians as well including Mehbooba Mufti saying that it is cruel to continue to detain Mehbooba Mufti and others at a time like this.

According to sources, Mehbooba Mufti’s PSA detention order is likely to be revoked by Jammu and Kashmir’s Home Department today. The political leader is expected to be released after the order is revoked and all the related formalities are completed.

What is Public Safety Act (PSA)?

The Public Safety Act of Jammu and Kashmir is a preventive detention law, under which a person can be taken into custody to prevent them from harming the security of the state and for maintenance of the public order.

The Public Safety Act only applies to Jammu and Kashmir. It is similar to the National Security Act, which is used by all Indian states for preventive detention.

The Public Safety Act was introduced in 1978 by the then J&K Chief Minister Sheikh Abdullah to stop the smuggling of timber. He later used it against his political rivals.

The act was one of the laws that was retained under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act of 2019 after withdrawal of Article 370 in the state.