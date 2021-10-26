Men's Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 to take place in Bhubaneswar without spectators

The FIH Men's Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 is scheduled to begin on November 24, 2021 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha without any spectators.

Hockey India and FIH have decided to hold the tournament without any spectators as a precaution against COVID-19.

Hockey India said in a statement, "With the sheer popularity of the sport in this region and expected crowds in the stadium, the organisers believe it would not be possible to control that number of people and yet follow all the necessary COVID guidelines and protocols laid out by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MOHFW), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, State Government, FIH and Hockey India."

Key Highlights

The Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 organisers stated that social distancing is a priority due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation and the safety of the fans and athletes needs to be prioritised.

It is important for the organisers to hold the tournament in an environment where the health and safety of the participating teams are of paramount importance.

The stadium where the matches will take place will be open only to accredited personnel and the participants of the tournament.

How can fans watch the junior Hockey World Cup?

Fans can watch and cheer for their favourite teams and players online, across various platforms around the world.

Hockey Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021

The 12th edition of Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 will be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha from November 24- December 5, 2021.

It will witness participation from 16 teams- including hosts and defending champions India, Pakistan, Spain, Germany, France, Canada, South Africa, Argentina, Chile, Belgium, Egypt, Malaysia, Poland, Korea, United States and the Netherlands.

The pool stage matches will take place from November 24-November 28 and the classification matches will be held from November 30th.

The quarter-finals will be played on December 1st, the semi-finals on December 3rd and the finals on December 5, 2021.

The 9th edition of Women's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 will be held from December 5-16, 2021 in Potchefstroom, South Africa.