Boardwalk Empire star Michael K Williams passes away at 54: Here are some of his most memorable roles!

American actor, Michael K Williams, who portrayed the character Chalky White in Boardwalk Empire, passed away earlier today, on September 7, 2021. He was 54.

The actor was found dead inside his apartment. As per a police source, " there is no foul play indicated, no forced entry, the apartment was in order."

The actor was popular for his role 'Omar Little' in the gritty TV series The Wire and as Chalky White in Boardwalk Empire. He was a regular on many acclaimed TV shows and had most recently appeared in HBO's "Lovecraft Country" and the series "F Is for Family."

In fact, he is currently in contention for the Emmy award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his work on “Lovecraft Country".

Condolences poured in after the news of the actor's passing broke with several celebrities tweeting to express their shock and anguish.

RIP Michael K. Williams, who imbued Omar Little w/ unthinkable complexity: the warm-blooded killer, a deeply romantic & analytical outlaw bound to a dying code, artistically sensitive & psychotically violent, who reconciled polar extremes w/ power and grace, destroying all cliche pic.twitter.com/QGzzChdbsB — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) September 7, 2021

We have lost another irreplaceable actor. RIP Michael K.Williams. You were too young to leave us- we were looking forward to so many more great performances. Thoughts with family and friends ♥️ pic.twitter.com/DwQaZDfzB7 — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 7, 2021

God, he was a true gem. I was so lucky to be around him and work with him on “Bessie”. He was one of the kindest humans in all ways. Being in #MichaelKWilliams presence was a gift. A true gift. Thank you #michaelkwilliamsRIP pic.twitter.com/g3C96b58xG — Tika Sumpter (@iamtikasumpter) September 6, 2021

From the first season premiere screening of The Wire at The Senator Theater in Baltimore. Rest in peace, my brother. #MichaelKWilliams pic.twitter.com/85Twz7Hhtk — Lance Reddick (@lancereddick) September 7, 2021

Michael K. Williams: Know all about him and his most memorable roles!

•Michael Kenneth Williams was an iconic American actor who acted in supporting roles in a number of films and TV shows including 'The Wire', Boardwalk Empire, The Night Of, Gone Baby Gone, When We Rise, 12 Years a Slave, Inherent Vice, The Road, Hap and Leonard and When They See Us.

•He had worked for Pfizer pharmaceuticals as a temp initially before choosing to pursue a career as a dancer against his family's wishes. He has appeared as a dancer in many music videos and tours with artists such as Madonna and George Michael.

•One of his first acting stints was alongside rapper Tupac in the 1996 film Bullet. He gained worldwide recognition for his role of Omar Little in the American Crime Drama series 'The Wire'.

•He also had a recurring role on JJ Abrams' Alias and on the Abrams-produced Six Degrees. He also made guest appearances on TV shows like Law & Order, Boston Legal, The Sopranos, Third Watch, Human Giant and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. He also appeared in several music videos.

•He had also played the role of a Boston detective in the 2007 film, Gone, Baby, Gone, which was based on a novel by Dennis Lehane. The film was adapted and directed by Ben Affleck.

•He was also acclaimed for his character Jack Gee, husband of Bessie Smith, in the HBO biopic Bessie, based on the life of American blues singer Bessie Smith.

•He later starred in HBO's Boardwalk Empire for its five seasons (2010–2014), playing the role of "Chalky" White, the leader of 1920s' Atlantic City's black community.

•Most recently in 2020, he had essayed the role of Montrose Freeman in Lovecraft Country.

Drug Problems

Michael Williams had earlier shared openly about his personal struggles with drug addiction. While essaying the role of Omar Little in 'The Wire' in 2004, he had become addicted to smoking cannabis and cocaine, saying that getting into the role had affected him in real life.