Ministry of Culture announces 7 new circles of Archaeological Survey of India for preservation of monuments

The Ministry of Culture, India has announced 7 new circles of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Prahlad Singh Patel, Culture and Tourism Minister in a video message informed about the decision on August 26, 2020.

The step has been taken in accordance with PM Modi’s call to facilitate and strengthen the process of registration and preservation of the archaeological monuments. Earlier, there were 29 ASI circles across India.

7 new circles of Archaeological Survey of India:

Prahlad Singh Patel in his video message informed that the new circles have been created in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Gujarat.

The places where the new circles have been announced in these states are:

• Raiganj

• Trichy

• Rajkot

• Jhansi

• Jabalpur

• Meerut

• Hampi (Sub-Circle which has now been made a new full-fledged circle)

Details of the new circles of ASI:

While explaining the new circles, the union minister also informed about their significance and the need to preserve the Archaeological monuments at these places.

• As Tamil Nadu has thousands of temples and glorious memories of the Chola kings, Trichy has been made a new circle by the government, along with the circle of Chennai.

• In Karnataka, as Hampi city is a place of international importance as per the view of archaeological heritage, the ministry decided to make the Hampi sub-circle into a new full-fledged circle.

• Raiganj in West Bengal has also been made as a new circle along with Kolkata. It will further eliminate geographical inconvenience.

• Rajkot in Gujarat has been announced as a new circle along with Vadodara.

• In Madhya Pradesh, Jabalpur has been announced as a new circle along with Bhopal. It will also include the monuments from Rewa, Jabalpur, Sagar, Shahdol divisions.

• In Uttar Pradesh, Meerut in Western UP and Jhansi in Bundelkhand has been announced as the two new circles along with Agra and Lucknow.