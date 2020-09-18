Ministry of MSME releases new guidelines to support artisans including pottery and beekeeping activity

The Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises has announced the new guidelines for two schemes which include Beekeeping activity and Pottery activity.

The move behind the initiatives of the Ministry with beneficiary- oriented Self-Employment Schemes is aimed at rejuvenating the grass-root economy contributing to Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

The Union Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises had earlier announced the expanding and doubling of the support to artisans who might be interested in making Agarbatti.

Government’s assistance to Pottery activity:

• For Pottery Activity, the government will be providing the assistance of Clay Blunger, pottery wheel, Granulator, etc. It will also provide Wheel Pottery Training for the traditional pottery artisans and Press Pottery Training for the Pottery as well as non-pottery artisans in Self-Help Groups.

• From the government launched scheme, a total of 6,075 traditional and other non-traditional artisans, Migrant labourers, rural unemployed youth will be benefitted from this scheme.

• As the financial support for 2020-21, an amount of Rs. 19.50 crores will be extended to support 6,075 artisans with MGIRI, with Centre of Excellence, CGCRI, Khurja, Wardha, Nagpur, VNIT, and suitable NID or IIT or NIFT, etc. for advance skill programme, product development, and quality standardization of products.

• Under the ‘SFURTI’ scheme of the Ministry, an additional amount of Rs. 50 crores have been provisioned for setting up clusters in Red Clay Pottery, Terracotta, with new innovative value-added products to build pottery to crockery or title making capabilities.

Significance of Beekeeping Activity:

The government’s initiative aims at creating sustainable employment and providing supplementary income for the farmers or beekeepers, to help artisans adopt scientific beekeeping and management practices, to create awareness about Honey and other Hive Products, to create awareness about the benefits of beekeeping in cross-pollination, and to utilize available natural resources in beekeeping.

Government’s assistance to Beekkeeping Activity:

• For this scheme, the government will provide assistance to Bee Boxes and Tool Kits. Bee Boxes with Bee colonies will also be distributed to the migrant workers in Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan districts.

• A 5-day beekeeping training will be provided to the beneficiaries through various State Beekeeping Extension centres or Training Centres or Master Trainers as per the syllabus.

• The scheme has proposed to cover during 2020-21, a total of 2,050 beekeepers, farmers, entrepreneurs, Adivasis, unemployed youth will be benefitted from these projects.

• Financial support of Rs. 13 crores during 2020-21 has already been provisioned to support 2,050 artisans. It includes 800 migrant labourers and 1,250 people from Self-help Groups, with a Centre of Excellence with CSIR or IIT or various Top Class Institute develop honey-based new value-added products.

• The additional amount of Rs. 50 crores have also been kept for the development of Beekeeping Honey Clusters under the ‘SFURTI’ Scheme.